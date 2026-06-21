Bo Nix is only one move away from silencing his critics once and for all

It really feels like since the moment he was drafted back in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been doubted. That was 100 percent the case during his rookie season, as, despite his historically good output for a rookie quarterback, many said that it was the defense making his life easier.

And even in 2025, the Broncos were not fully seen as a true contender, as many had cited the insane amount of one-score victories as reason to doubt. Nix really put a chink in that armour with his marvelous performance in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, but that game ended in tragedy.

Well, fortunately, 2026 is a new season, and with an improved personnel situation on offense, Nix might be one final move away from silencing the critics once and for all.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is one move away from silencing the critics once and for all...

Depending on who you ask, you could get a different answer here, but it's not really impossible for Nix to finally be widely-respected as the franchise quarterback he is. One thing that really helps this happen is for Nix and the Broncos to not only win the AFC West for a second year in a row, but for Nix himself to take that next step as a passer.

Sure, that might technically be two things, but it's all in the same season, and both of those go hand-in-hand. In my opinion, one thing that turns people off from Nix is seeing what he's done on paper. Through two seasons in the league, Nix has actually seen his passing touchdowns decline, and he's not yet thrown for 4,000 yards.

Passing touchdowns and passing yards are sometimes arbitrary numbers, but in many instances, a ton of touchdowns and yards are usually indicative of a top-tier quarterback. Even Nix's passer rating dropped by 5.5 points from year one into year two.

Getting those numbers up and looking the best they have in his short career would be a huge start. Nix was just 69 passing yards away from 4,000 in 2025, and with the amount of drops Denver had, it's not hard to see how he could hit that milestone in 2026, especially with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the picture and a new, more in-tune play-caller.

This would almost certainly lead to the Broncos capturing the AFC West title for the second year in a row. Back to one of my original points - the Broncos won a ton of one-score games in 2025, and there are valid critics out there who think that area is going to be a regression spot in 2026.

Sure, Denver might win fewer one-score games, but that also doesn't mean the team can't win more in blowout fashion. Putting together a more complete season where Nix's passing production is elevated and the offense is simply in a more consistent spot is going to do wonders.

It might also take around 12 wins to capture the AFC West title in 2026 - Denver was three wins ahead of the 11-6 Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, so 12 wins could be enough.

To put these things in more succint terms, a more consistent season from the offense an another division title has to be what finally silences these critics. Sure, you may not care who is still doubting Nix, but those doubters still exist and could finally be silenced.