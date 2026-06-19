Overlooked Bo Nix playoff stat proves greatness is on the way for the Broncos

It's already been two years of the Bo Nix era for the Denver Broncos, and tangible progress has been made. With the way things appear now, Nix and the Broncos could very well hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February.

After the 2025 playoff heartbreak, Nix himself might be the most motivated he's been in his entire career. Not only is there a Super Bowl in the realm of possibility, but Nix is also going to be eligible for a major contract extension next offseason, which is yet another reason to go all-out in 2026.

And while it's not the biggest sample size, this key postseason statistic proves that the Broncos are going to have even more playoff greatness coming with Nix at the helm.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is already an elite decision-maker in the playoffs

From PFF, the chart below ranks quarterbacks based on their postseason turnover worthy play rate, and big-time throw rate. Nix is among the most efficient at limiting the turnover worthy plays, and also has an insanely high big-time throw rate when compared to many of his peers, and even some retired quarterbacks:

Sorting QBs by their POSTSEASON Turnover Worthy Play Rate from PFF pic.twitter.com/Ygbbw6T74V — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) June 19, 2026

PFF defines a big-time throw as this:



"Therefore, the big-time throw is best described as a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.

"

They define a turnover-worthy play as this:

""...which include fumbles in the pocket, throws that are interceptable and interceptions."" PFF/Eric Eager

So, not only has Nix excelled at making big-time throws in the playoffs, but limiting the turnover-worthy plays is also something he's done quite well. Yes, the sample size is just two games, but we can't pretend like he hasn't played well.

Even in the Broncos Wild Card Round loss at Buffalo back in 2024, Nix was making great decisions and was simply not being done any favors thanks to his wide receivers. In 2025, Nix was not only the Broncos leading rusher in the Divisional Round, but he was continually keeping the Broncos in the game, and notably hit Marvin Mims Jr in the endzone for a late-game touchdown.

Nix owns a 1-1 record in the playoffs, and in those two games, he's averaged this 17-game production:



332/578 (57.4 percent completion)

3,596 yards

34 touchdowns

9 interceptions

89.3 passer rating

While your first reaction might be making an 'ew' face at the completion percentage, the competition in the playoffs is ticked up several notches, so this production is quite solid. For reference, the great Tom Brady owns an 89.8 playoff passer rating. Peyton Manning's 's 87.4.

All in all, Nix has checked off just about every single box a young quarterback should, and he's even had some historic success thus far. The rapid start to his career, though, does not guarantee future success, and it's important to keep that in mind.

However, not only has Nix played quite well in the regular season, but his limited playoff sample size is clearly indicative of a quarterback who can, eventually, lead his team to the Super Bowl.