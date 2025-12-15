Bo Nix is now in the MVP conversation after stellar Week 15 performance

The Denver Broncos were in a high-scoring shootout with the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, and I am not sure either team expected the game to go that way. For a large chunk of Sunday afternoon, the usually-stout Broncos' defense was allowing Jordan Love and the Packers' passing game to do what they wanted.

However, as the game went on, Denver's defense really began to buckle down and played extremely well in the second half with multiple key interceptions and some timely sacks. On the flip side, Bo Nix and the offense were honestly humming all afternoon. Nix tossed a season-high four touchdown passes, which is also tied for his career-high.

The Denver Broncos managed to win by eight points in a game that many believe could be a preview for the Super Bowl in February. Denver is now 12-2 on the season, have the best record in the NFL, are in first in the AFC, and have clinched a playoff spot. Bo Nix, the team's encouraging second-year QB, is now clearly in the NFL MVP conversation.

Bo Nix should be put in the MVP conversation after a massive Week 15 performance

It might be a bit too late in the season for Bo Nix to actually make a run and win the award, but this huge performance in Week 15 has put Nix into the conversation, and I am not sure that is up for debate at this point. Now on the season, Nix has thrown 23 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. His completion percentage is up to 63.5%, and he's thrown just one interception over the last month of the season.

The Broncos now rank 12th in points per game, scoring 24.4 per contest. Nix has, time and time again, came through in the clutch when his team has needed him the most, and that was the case in Week 15 against a very good team, and the Packers may have been the best opponent Denver has played this year.

Denver now must keep their foot on the gas in the coming weeks and wrap up the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC. If Denver can win out, wrap up that top seed, and obviously win the AFC West in the process, Bo Nix would at least get some votes for the MVP award.

Other top candidates like Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye would have to struggle down the stretch if Nix actually ended up winning the award, which could be possible.