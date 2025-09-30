Bo Nix is heating up at the right time in 2025 for the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix has bounced back nicely after a shaky Week 1 performance and could be heating up at the right time. Denver is now 2-2 after September and could go on a run with the next quarter of the season. The team travels to Philadelphia in Week 5 to face the Eagles, but Philly isn't quite as good as their 4-0 record suggests.

In fact, the Broncos might be able to catch them at the right time - Denver will have to play close to their best in this one, and if the ball can bounce their way here and there, the Broncos might be able to get to 3-2 before their trip overseas for Week 6 against the New York Jets, a winless team. Starting QB Bo Nix got off to a rocky start in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

He threw two interceptions and has actually thrown three total picks in two home games this year, which definitely has to stop. But when you peel back the curtains a bit and look at his numbers across the last three games, QB1 is beginning to heat up despite dealing with several notable drops over the past couple of games.

Bo Nix has largely played well over the past three weeks in 2025

Nix and the Denver Broncos got back on track with a huge win in Week 4 over the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, and the Broncos' starting QB is beginning to heat up. Here is what he has done since the start of Week 2:





65/97 (67%)

685 yards

6 touchdowns

2 interceptions

99.4 passer rating

The numbers aren't anything from an MVP, but he's been good. The interceptions have gotten a bit less frequent, and we have seen nice complete a higher percentage of his passes as well. He's thrown six touchdown passes over the past three games, which averages out to 34 over a 17-game season.

Frankly, Nix likely should have had another touchdown pass in Week 4, but the Broncos really blew that opportunity deep in the Bengals' territory at the end of the first half. Anyway, the second-year QB has started just 21 games in the NFL, so he is still very young in this league.

It's not reasonable to have over-the-top expectations for Bo Nix, but he's begun to put things together more consistently and perhaps is doing so at the right time.