Bo Nix is already rapidly climbing up all-time Broncos quarterback history

The Denver Broncos have struck gold with Bo Nix, taking him with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only did Nix cement his status as a franchise quarterback during his rookie season, but he and the team have reached new heights since then.

The Broncos are, likely, one broken ankle away from winning the Super Bowl, and they've turned into one of the winningest franchises in the league since 2024. While wins are not a quarterback statistic, winning simply follows some quarterbacks, and it's followed Nix.

While he ascends up the quarterback hierarchy across the NFL, he's already ascending up the all-time team leaderboards.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is already in amazing shape on the all-time team leaderboards

Currently, Nix is inside the top-10 in yards, completions, attempts, and touchdowns:



Yards



1. John Elway - 51,475

2. Peyton Manning - 17,112

3. Craig Morton - 11,895

4. Brian Griese - 11,763

5. Jake Plummer - 11,631

6. Jay Cutler - 9,024

7. Kyle Orton - 8.434

8. Bo Nix - 7,706



Completions



1. John Elway - 4,123

2. Peyton Manning - 1,443

3. Brian Griese - 1,044

4. Jake Plummer - 944

5. Craig Morton - 907

6. Bo Nix - 764



Attempts



1. John Elway - 7,250

2. Peyton Manning - 2,170

3. Brian Griese - 1,678

4. Jake Plummer - 1,596

5. Craig Morton - 1,594

6. Frank Tripucka - 1,277

7. Jay Cutler - 1,220

8. Kyle Orton - 1,194

9. Bo Nix - 1,179



Touchdowns



1. John Elway - 300

2. Peyton Manning - 140

3. Craig Morton - 74

4. Brian Griese - 71

5. Jake Plummer - 71

6. Jay Cutler - 54

7. Bo Nix - 54

It's actually quite crazy that Nix is top-10 in all of these categories. Through two seasons in the NFL, here is what Nix has averaged across a 17-game season in these categories:



Yards: 3,853

Completions: 382

Attempts: 589

Touchdowns: 27

If Nix added these numbers to his totals in 2026, he's rank 6th, 3rd, 3rd, and 3rd, respectively. Unsurprisingly, John Elway and Peyton Manning top the all-time Broncos quarterback history, but Nix could realistically pass Manning in the near future as well.

It would be a tall task to pass Elway in any of these categories, but you just never know. What could be in Nix's favor in 2026 is the Jaylen Waddle trade and Davis Webb being given play-calling duties. WIth Waddle in the picture, the Broncos suddenly have one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL.

And a younger Webb, who is likely more in tune with what Nix wants to do on offense, could yield a more efficient unit. There's also an underrated factor here as well - the health of J.K. Dobbins. A healthy Dobbins, perhaps for 14 or 15 games in 2026, would stabilize the run game and allow the passing attack to thrive.

The run game took a major hit when Dobbins went down last year, and while he does have a lengthy injury history, that doesn't mean he can't stay on the field in 2026.

Nix is already in elite company.