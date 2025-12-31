Bo Nix is about to make shared history with Russell Wilson (but in a good way)

The Denver Broncos seem to have struck gold with Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even though Nix was the 6th quarterback taken in the first round, he has had the best overall start to any of their careers up to this point.

Right now, Nix is no worse than the second-best QB in this class, perhaps trailing only Drake Maye, but Nix has been consistently good since the start of his career. Thus far, the Broncos have gone 23-10 since the start of the 2024 NFL Season. If you took out the 0-2 start in 2024, which was clearly an adjustment period for Nix and the Broncos, the team is an insane 23-8 in the regular season.

With the LA Chargers resting Justin Herbert in Week 18 and likely other key starters, the Denver Broncos have an inside track to a victory, which would give them a 14-3 regular season record, and it would give Bo Nix shared ownership of an all-time QB record currently held by Russell Wilson.

Bo Nix could join Russell Wilson with 24 wins across a quarterback's first two seasons

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks won 24 regular season games across his first two seasons in the NFL. With a win over the Chargers in Week 18, Nix would join Wilson with the most wins by a QB across their first two seasons.

Here were Russell Wilson's statistics across the 2012 and 2013 seasons, which included a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos:





24-8

509/800 (63.6%)

6,475 yards

52 touchdowns

19 interceptions

100.6 passer rating

Here are Bo Nix's career statistics through 33 regular season games:



23-10

750/1,156 (64.9%)

7,565 yards

54 touchdowns

23 interceptions

90.7 passer rating

As you can clearly see, Bo Nix has been a high-volume passer thus far in the NFL. He currently leads all quarterbacks in passing attempts. This shows how much Sean Payton trusts his quarterback, as a lot has been put on his plate this year.

If the Broncos would have not had as many drops this year, Nix could have 3-5 more touchdown passes and hundreds more passing yards as well. Overall, this is one of the best starts to a quarterback's career that we have ever seen, period.

Bo Nix has looked comfortable for much of his NFL tenure, and there is also a legitimate shot that the Denver Broncos win it all this year. Nix is approaching more all-time quarterback history with the Broncos.