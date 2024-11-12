Bo Nix has played shockingly efficient football since the start of Week 3
After a tough first two games in the NFL, Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has really settled in and has played well since Week 3. Week 3 is relevant here as this was the Broncos first win of the 2024 NFL Season, and they have gone 5-3 since Week 3.
This is kind of when things starting changing for the better, and if we are being honest, the first two games really should not be looked at too closely. These were the first two games of Nix's NFL career, and based on how he's looked since Week 3, it's clear that he needed a few games to adjust to the speed of the NFL.
Bo Nix has been nails since Week 3
Below are his statistics since the start of Week 3:
160/247, 64.78% completion, 1,584 yards, 10 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 92.9 passer rating.
He's been sacked 13 times for 14 yards, but he's added 230 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown. The efficient production since Week 3 is evident. He's got 14 total touchdowns since Week 3. Denver does get some weaker defenses was well coming up in the near future and later on. All of the Falcons, Raiders, Browns, Bengals, and Colts don't exactly have great defenses at all.
The last seven games of the 2024 NFL Season could be very encouraging for the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix is playing some efficient football, and things are simply pointing in the right direction, and I would personally caution all of us to not overreact to much of anything. Bo Nix took two ugly sacks in Week 10, but guess what; all QBs take ugly sacks from time to time.
Many QBs also throw a ton of interceptions and even the best QBs in this league make some awful decisions and have awful games. Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions just threw five interceptions in a game, and Bo Nix has thrown six picks all year. You see, I think negative plays get amplified with rookie QBs because we are too tough on judging them.
The negative plays are never going to stop, but Bo Nix has done a masterful job at largely avoiding them in his rookie season.
I do no say this lightly, but I am firmly believing that the Denver Broncos have their franchise QB, period, and since Week 3, Bo Nix has been playing his tail off.