Bo Nix has an ideal opportunity in front of him on Thursday Night Football

There are still plenty of Bo Nix doubters out there, but the rookie QB can truly put the league on notice in Week 16. Besides a playoff game, there may be no 'higher-stakes' regular season game in the NFL today than a 'win and in' scenario. That's what the Denver Broncos are faced with on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.

This is their second TNF game of the year, as they were flexed into this primetime slot. The Broncos come into this game having won four in a row ever since their disastrous ending in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver clearly used that as motivation, as they have not lost since then.

Bo Nix has a chance to put the league on notice

And they have won all four of their games by multiple scores. They've beaten the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts. It's been a total dominant four-game stretch when you put it all together.

Denver has now set themselves up nicely for Week 16. They've earned the right to play in this 'win and in' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have lost three of their last four, and for rookie QB Bo Nix, this is a perfect chance to perform under the lights and prove a lot of doubters wrong.

Despite Nix's encouraging rookie season, there are still some high-profile people out there who aren't buying it. Well, I would see no more convincing argument than going into a hostile environment and beating a worthy opponent.

And to send his team into the playoffs would be the cherry on top. Sure, the Broncos can lose this game and still find their way into the postseason, but that isn't fun if you ask me. The team controls their own destiny, and while they can get it with some other teams helping out, there is no better way to make something happen than to do it yourself.

Bo Nix has shown a ton of grit, resilience, and everything in between this year. There isn't a lot to dislike about his rookie season, and it could all come together in Week 16. The Denver Broncos voted Bo Nix has a captain in year one, which is just something that isn't commonly seen in the NFL, and this rookie QB has a golden opportunity in front of him.

Will Nix and the Denver Broncos take advantage and get the job done in Week 16?