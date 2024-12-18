2025 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos build elite young offense around Bo Nix

Over the course of the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos have exceeded expectations in a number of different ways, but the roster building is far from complete. Even as this young, reloaded Broncos roster is in the thick of competing for a playoff spot in the 2024 season, it's abundantly clear that there are certain areas this team will need to attack in the 2025 offseason.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is pretty loaded at the primary positions the Denver Broncos could be targeting, namely on the defensive line, at tight end, and even running back.

It's fun to think about this team adding more pieces to surround rookie quarterback Bo Nix as he enters his second NFL season, and dreaming about how a better supporting cast could set Nix up for tremendous success in year two.

Denver Broncos mock draft: Broncos load up to support Bo Nix in 2025 NFL Draft

1. 23rd overall: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Denver Broncos definitely don't have to go after a tight end in the first round, but that particular position could be the best bang for their buck at this juncture. Not to mention, it would be kind of nice if they ended up with Colston Loveland and the Los Angeles Chargers didn't...

Loveland has the type of skill set to be a true "joker" in the Sean Payton-led offense. He's got tremendous size, athleticism, the ability to high-point the ball, and a background in basketball that makes him a unique threat at the catch point with body control.

The Broncos couldn't really go wrong at this point between Loveland and Penn State's Tyler Warren if they end up going with a tight end in the first round.

2. 53rd overall: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

If at first you don't succeed, try and try again...right?

Or is it, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

Which of those isms do we go with? The Broncos used a 2nd-round pick back in 2021 on North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, and now they could go right back to the well with Williams' contract expiring and the expectation being that he may not be likely to be back in 2025.

Omarion Hampton is extremely well-built at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. He's got electrifying burst and strong hands out of the backfield. Not to mention, just like Williams, he is willing to stick his nose in pass protection and do it well.

The Broncos would go into the 2025 season likely with the trio of Hampton, Audric Estimé, and Jaleel McLaughlin atop the running back depth chart. But it's become abundantly clear that the Broncos need to address this position and make a major change to get a playmaker in the building.

3. 88th overall: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

I think even if we see the Broncos trade up, this is a pick they are going to somehow find a way to make in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not just for the great story aspect, but because a playmaker like Tez Johnson could really be a spark for this offense.

The great story aspect is, of course, the fact that Johnson is the adoptive brother of Bo Nix. The two were teammates at Oregon and Johnson was one of Nix's favorite targets. Go figure. The Broncos moved up to get Troy Franklin last year and I wouldn't be shocked if they maneuvered around the board on Day 2 in order to get Johnson this coming Spring.

Johnson has 20 receiving touchdowns (and counting) over the last two years with the Ducks.

4. 124th overall: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

You know, the linebacker position just might be one of the more underrated areas of "need" for this Denver Broncos team going forward. And by the time the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, a player like UCLAs Carson Schwesinger could be well out of this range.

The tackling machine has showed off tremendous instincts and range this season with 136 total tackles, 90 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and a pair of interceptions. He's been making plays all over the field and with the status of Alex Singleton potentially in question this offseason along with Cody Barton being a free agent, this position is going to be an intriguing priority.

5. 191st overall: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Because of the fact that he's been a bit of a late bloomer, Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo could end up being one of the top steals of this deep class at the position.

He has six touchdown catches this year for the Hurricanes and has shown some tremendous after-the-catch ability. He's currently averaging 17 yards per reception and would be another nice dart throw for the Denver Broncos at a critical position of need. The Broncos have Nate Adkins and Adam Trautman to do the dirty work at tight end. They need some versatile playmakers to move around the offensive formation.

6. 199th overall: Dante Trader Jr., DB, Maryland

Another position group where the Broncos' depth has really been tested this season is in the defensive backfield at safety. If PJ Locke or Brandon Jones has had to miss any time, the decline in production has been notable.

The Broncos need to bring in some additional guys to develop at this position group and someone like Dante Trader Jr. out of Maryland could be an ideal pickup on Day 3 if he lasts to this point. A two-sport star at Maryland (Lacrosse and football), Trader is just a unique type of athlete that will be an immediate special teams ace and developmental player for the defense.

7. 205th overall: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

The Broncos have built something special on the defensive line this season, but after the 2025 campaign, everybody on that D-line who has played snaps this season will be an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos will obviously keep some of the current guys on the roster, but how much longer will they have players like DJ Jones? John Franklin-Myers?

Some future planning has to be done on the defensive line. It might even be a sleeper position for this team in round one, that's how important it is. Jamaree Caldwell is a very athletic big man who has not had tremendous statistical production this season but his tape speaks for itself. At 340 pounds, guys should not move laterally the way he does. He's going to be an impact player in a rotation sooner than later.