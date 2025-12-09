Bo Nix has already made Denver Broncos all-time history in year two

The Denver Broncos have someone special in Bo Nix, who is now 21-9 as a starter and continues to stack wins and solid performances. Now 11-2 on the season, Denver has not only surpassed their win total from 2024, but they are also in a great position to win the AFC West this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also mathematically eliminated from AFC West contention. With four games remaining, Denver has a great chance to also clinch the first overall seed in the AFC as well. Much of what we've seen this year and what could happen is eerily similar to the 2015 NFL Season, the last time Denver won it all.

In Week 14, QB Bo Nix already moved into a notable all-time ranking in team history, and he did it in just 30 games, which goes to show you just how good he can be.

Bo Nix is now 10th all-time in Broncos' history in passing yards

Passing Russell Wilson in Week 14, Bo Nix is now 10th in Broncos history in passing yards. Here is the full top-10 ranking:



1. John Elway - 51,475

2. Peyton Manning - 17,112

3. Craig Morton - 11,895

4. Brian Griese - 11,763

5. Jake Plummer - 11,631

6. Jay Cutler - 9,024

7. Kyle Orton - 8,434

8. Frank Tripucka - 7,676

9. Charley Johnson - 7,238

10. Bo Nix - 6,729

Nix could continue to ascend up this all-time leaderboard and could get inside the top-10 in the coming seasons. It might not be likely at all that Nix eventually passes John Elway when it's all said and done, but he could very realistically end up finishing his Broncos' career at no. 2 in passing yards.

He could also begin to rise in the leaderboards in passing touchdowns as well, where he also ranks 10th all-time in team history. Denver seems to have made the right decision in taking Bo Nix, as the entire course of the franchise has changed for the better.