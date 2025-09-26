Bo Nix could flip the recent narrative with just one game

Through the first three games of the 2025 season, it's fair to say that Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos offense have not quite lived up to lofty expectations created over the course of the offseason. Even with unmet expectations, the narratives surrounding Nix and his play so far this season are downright embarrassing.

Pro Football Focus has graded Nix as the literal worst quarterback in the NFL, and not just 32nd out of 32 quarterbacks, but 36th out of 36 qualifiers at this stage. The idea that Nix has been so far below replacement level is laughable, and the lack of patience with his progression is even worse.

Regardless of how bad it's been, the reality the Denver Broncos are facing entering Week 4 is that the offense has not been good enough. How can Nix, in particular, change the narrative?

Bo Nix can change the narrative with big game vs. Bengals on MNF

Nix was asked about his missed throws against the Chargers last Sunday, and he had some important perspective on those plays that were just out of the reach of his receivers.

“I’m going to miss several throws in the future and probably going to miss a few deep ones. Just got to keep going.”



- Broncos QB Bo Nix (via team PR)

There is no such thing as microwaved success in the NFL, at least not realistically. Most success stories take time, progression and development aren't linear, and guys just "figuring it out" and never having to make adjustments is a fairytale.

When it comes to missing throws, you can find a way to forgive overthrows. What becomes concerning is when opportunities present themselves and your quarterback is consistently not seeing those opportunities. If a quarterback is struggling consistently with seeing the field, taking too many sacks, or egregious accuracy, then you might have some concerns about their long-term viability.

For folks to be questioning the idea that Bo Nix is still a long-term option for the Broncos is a little ridiculous at this point. It's only been three games so far this season, and Nix was outstanding as a rookie. There's plenty to work with there. Even if he struggles his entire sophomore season, he's shown enough to warrant a lot more investment than just this year.

“I’m in a great spot. I feel like I’m always going to leave plays out there. That’s why I’m going to keep stepping back up to the podium and have an answer for them. Ultimately, you want to go out there and hit every single one of them. I’ve yet to actually play a game where I have hit all of them, so I’m working on that. I feel confident that one day I can go out there and do it. That may be crazy on my part, but I truly believe it. I know that the team, the locker room has got my back in there. We’re all looking to find that rhythm and the right spots where we’re playing really good, being really efficient offensively."



- Bo Nix

The expectation of perfection is unfair. But Nix can come out and shift the narrative in a big way on Monday night against the Bengals. If he can have a big performance under the bright lights, it'll go a long way to restoring some of the confidence many have seemingly lost in him.