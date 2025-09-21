Bo Nix can prove why PFF's grade on him is flat-out wrong with Week 3 breakout

PFF currently has Bo Nix graded as the worst QB in the NFL, and he can prove why that grade is flat-out wrong with a huge Week 3 breakout.

Nix was pretty shaky in Week 1, but he and the Denver Broncos offense bounced back in Week 2 and had four touchdown drives. All in all, the Broncos had a chance to score well over 30 points, but an interception thrown by Nix and an untimely missed field goal prevented Denver from eclipsing 28 points.

The second-year passer tossed 206 yards, three touchdowns, and completed 73.3% of his passes. He finished with a stellar 111.3 passer rating. Well, for some reason, various rankings and grades don't seem to be too high on Nix after his Week 2 performance.

Bo Nix grades as the 40th-ranked QB in the NFL, according to PFF

Through two weeks, PFF has Nix graded at 40.9, which is 40th out of 40 qualified quarterbacks in the NFL.

Yes, you read that right. Somehow, someway, Nix is the lowest-graded QB in the entire NFL, and it just does not make sense if you ask me. Well, Nix and the Broncos have a great chance to bounce back in Week 3 versus the LA Chargers, and while the Chargers do have a great defense, Bo Nix has largely been very efficient against them in his two career matches, both back in 2024:

Bo Nix's combined stats against the LA Chargers in 2024:



48/73 (65.8%)

479 yards

4 TDs

1 INT

96.8 rating

86 rushing yards — Lou Scataglia (@LouScatagliaPO) September 17, 2025

It's not been perfect, but Bo Nix has had two productive games against the Chargers, and you could argue that both losses in 2024 were thanks to some underperforming defenses, especially when the two teams met late last year.

The Broncos offense is more talented than it was last year, and with Denver fielding a more efficient rushing attack, we could see the entire unit playing well and allowing Bo Nix to throw that PFF grade in the trash.