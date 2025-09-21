3 linebackers Broncos must pursue following Dre Greenlaw heading to IR

The Denver Broncos have placed Dre Greenlaw on IR. Where should they look for some help?

There could be several logical options for the Broncos. Greenlaw is now out for a month, so it definitely is a good chunk of the season. He's also not played a single down in a regular season game as of yet for the Broncos, and he could play a maximum of 11 games in 2025.

In the meantime, and even when Greenlaw returns, the Broncos would be very wise to try and find some help, but who could that come in the form of?

Who should the Denver Broncos pursue at the position with Dre Greenlaw out?

Quincy Williams, New York Jets (Trade)

Quincy Williams is a free agent at the end of the 2025 NFL Season and is currently on a pretty shaky New York Jets team. The Jets hired a new HC in Aaron Glenn and a new GM in Darren Mougey, who spent years with the Denver Broncos. Furthermore, the Jets just re-signed linebacker Jamien Sherwood, and I personally do not see how it would make sense for the Jets to re-sign Williams.

With this team needing a franchise QB, it would not be wise to invest high-end resources into the ILB position. For that reason, the Jets would be smart to fetch a draft pick for Williams, who is definitely among the better players at his position in the NFL. The Denver Broncos should make this call.

Kwon Alexander (Free Agency)

Kwon Alexander played in three games for the Denver Broncos in 2024, starting two of them and amassing eight total tackles. He was also briefly teammates with Dre Greenlaw back when both were with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 and 2020 NFL Seasons. The Broncos have to still be familiar with Alexander, and signing him could be a logical depth option.

DeMario Davis, New Orleans Saints (Trade)

Longtime linebacker DeMario Davis is still with the New Orleans Saints and obviously played for Sean Payton for many years. Davis is actually approaching 40 years old, but he understands what Payton demands from his players, and he's currently on one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Saints would be wise to see what they could fetch for Davis on the open market, as this team has to build for the long-term. DeMario Davis could be a great pickup for the middle of this defense.