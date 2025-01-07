B/R reveals Denver Broncos' biggest weaknesses entering 2025 offseason

The Denver Broncos will eventually head into the 2025 NFL Offseason with every reason to load up. Did Bleacher Report get the Broncos' offseason needs correct? To the surprise of no one, Denver is probably going to be very aggressive in loading up on offense this coming offseason. The defense is just about set in stone save for potential upgrades at ILB and perhaps even safety.

The Broncos should still look to make a splash move on defense. In my opinion, they could seek to find a more well-rounded defensive tackle over DJ Jones and could even look to upgrade over PJ Locke III. However, if the Broncos brought back the same starting lineup from Week 1 of 2024, that would be fine.

It's the offensive side of the ball that needs some fixing, and Bleacher Report rolled out what they believe to be the team's weaknesses:

"The Broncos saw a few young wide receivers emerge as good complementary weapons to Courtland Sutton. Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr. have a role going forward. But signing Chris Godwin would give Nix a dynamic veteran duo to work with during his rookie contract. Godwin ended up missing most of the season with a dislocated ankle, but he's a proven option in the slot." B/R NFL Scouting Department

They pegged the team's weakest needs at running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, and linebacker. The first three needs are most definitely the important ones that Denver has to upgrade in the offseason. Suggesting Chris Godwin in free agency is a good fit for Denver. They do need a sure-handed receiver like Godwin who can beat man coverage and who can create some damage from the slot.

Omarion Hampton, the talented RB from North Carolina, is their NFL Draft fit for the Denver Broncos, which would be another great option for the team. With the Broncos not having a clear-cut RB1 on the roster and Javonte Williams set to hit the open market, the need for a running back is clear.

They didn't make mention of a player at tight end, but I could see a scenario where the Denver Broncos look within the NFL for a new WR, and take to the 2025 NFL Draft for help at RB and TE. The other really awesome thing about the NFL Draft is that it is very deep at RB and TE, so the Broncos may have a field day in picking the right players to upgrade those units.

Overall, Denver is in a great position this coming offseason, and they have some abundantly clear needs to address. Defensively, I would personally love to see the Broncos making a splash move for a notable name at the ILB spot, and they could also take to free agency to make some low-cost, savvy additions along the defensive line and perhaps at safety like previously mentioned.

The Broncos have a strong front office and have a giant pulse on how a proper NFL team is built. They'll have a legendary 2025 NFL Offseason.