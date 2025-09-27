Another poor showing in Week 3 could force a major decision in Denver

The Denver Broncos have the ultimate 'get right' game in front of them in Week 4, but that doesn't mean things can't go wrong. Denver lost to Cincy in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season, but they made up for it with a win in Week 18 over the Kansas City Chiefs, clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.

The circumstances are a lot different this type around, as the Broncos get this game at home, it's much earlier in the season, and Joe Burrow isn't playing. His turf injury might just keep him out for the rest of the season, and the Bengals did just lose by 38 points to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

All signs point to Denver winning this game by at least 17 points, give or take, but that doesn't mean each player on the Broncos' sidelines is going to have a strong game. In fact, if this this polarizing player has another rough game, the Broncos might be forced to make a major decision.

Linebacker Alex Singleton might be running out of chances with the Denver Broncos

You truly have to wonder how much longer Alex Singleton might have in the Broncos starting lineup if he simply cannot put together a good performance. Singleton has truly been a disaster this year and has gotten burned in coverage time and time again.

According to Pro Football Reference, Singleton has allowed 11 receptions on 14 targets for 150 yards. He's currently allowing an opposing passer rating of 111.3. The Broncos have been without Dre Greenlaw for the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, and he got put on injured reserve last week.

Greenlaw is eligible to return in Week 7 when the Broncos host the New York Giants, but Denver still has at least three more games without him. Even if the Broncos were to blowout the Bengals, which feels likely, what's the conversation going to be if Alex Singleton again has a poor game?

If that does happen, the Broncos have to dip into the free agency market to see who might be available and also might be forced to look at the trade market as well. If Denver hopes to contend this year and make a playoff run, they might have to make a bold decision at this position, as it's clear that Alex Singleton is turning into a massive liability.