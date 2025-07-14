All-time great Denver Broncos players shockingly left off of top players list

The NFL Daily Podcast released a list of their top 25 players of the last 25 years, and there are two obvious omissions from the list.

Now yes, lists are subjective, but sometimes you see some clear and obvious errors and it makes you feel sick inside. As Broncos fans, I'm sure a lot of us tend to think that the team and its players sometime get disrespected on various lists that come out from time to time.

And these two massive omissions are just flat-out inexcusable. You seriously have to see this to believe it....

Where are Von Miller and Champ Bailey? They can't be serious, right?

You'll want to see just how terrible this list is from the NFL Daily Podcast:

NFL Daily’s Top 25 Players of the Last 25 Years 🏈 pic.twitter.com/uJnxHHEtHy — NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) July 14, 2025

So yeah, this is a thing. They released a list of the top-25 players over the last 25 years, so it's a list of the top players of the 21st century. Many of the players on this list belong here like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees Tom Brady, and others, but come on now...

No Champ Bailey? No Von Miller? Champ Bailey is the best CB of all-time, arguably, and is a Hall of Famer. Von Miller is a Super Bowl MVP and is a two-time champion headed to the Hall of Fame when he decides to call it quits.

These two not being on this list, especially when guys like Luke Kuechly, and Julius Peppers are on the list is just a massive joke. At the end of the day, this list doesn't mean anything, but Champ Bailey and Von Miller are, objectively speaking, top-25 players of the 21st century, and I've got no idea how people think otherwise.

Von Miller is still playing and is surely wanting to suit up for a contender in 2025. Could the Denver Broncos make a bold move and bring him back?