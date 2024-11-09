A shocking number of NFL teams have a worse record than the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are in a great spot in 2024 through nine games. They're 5-4 and have a better record than a ton of teams heading into Week 10. Sure, having a better record than a given team doesn't always mean that they're better, but it's a pretty good indication. I mean, at the end of the day, wins and losses are what matters most.
It's how teams get into the playoffs and how teams earn home-field advantage. As we head into Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos sit at a 5-4 record and are currently the 7th and final seed in the AFC playoffs.
There is a good shot that Denver is able to wiggle their way into the postseason, but it's going to take at least nine wins in my opinion. If they are able to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, they'd move to 6-4, and it'd become more likely that they make the playoffs than miss it, but on a broader scale, just how solid of a football team are the Broncos this year?
The Broncos are better than many teams in the NFL as of now
A whopping 18 teams in the NFL have a worse record than the Denver Broncos. Those teams would be the Patriots, Jaguars, Saints, Panthers, Browns, Raiders, Giants, Dolphins, Titans, Jets, Cowboys, Bengals, Colts, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, and Bears.
They also have the same record as the Arizona Cardinals, so there are just 12 teams in the league with a better record than Denver thus far. In a year where many people across the NFL landscape thought Denver would win three, four, or just five games, they're very likely to earn their sixth win in the next couple weeks or so
Many of us had identified the Denver Broncos as being one of the NFL's breakout teams in 2024. I personally had told you that the Broncos ceiling in 2024 would be what the Houston Texans did in 2023 minus the division title.
It may be too optimistic to suggest that Denver could finish with double-digit wins, but them beating the Chiefs in Week 10 could make it very likely. Sure, it's not been a smooth season, but Denver is building their team the right way and finally have a blueprint to sustain success long-term in the NFL.
