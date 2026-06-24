5 free agents who make might make sense for the Broncos before training camp

The Denver Broncos begin training camp in about one month, and with that, there is some time for the team to make another free agency move. At this point, it might be hard to envision that, as the roster is quite loaded, but you never know.

Denver's roster is the best in the AFC and does not contain a noticeable weakness. We've talked about just how strong this group is all offseason, but it's the truth. Nothing would get in the way of this team winning it all this year unless something catastrophic went down.

With about a month left before training camp, let's look at five potential free agents the Broncos could have interest in.

Could the Denver Broncos sniff around the free agency market before training camp?

Stefon Diggs, WR

We've talked about the possibility of a Stefon Diggs-Broncos pairing earlier in the offseason. Not only did the Broncos make a major run at Diggs, but it seems like the player himself was very close to signing with the team last offseason. Diggs was teammates on the Buffalo Bills with Davis Webb, who is now calling the plays for the Broncos.

Adding Diggs to a wide receiver room that already features Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton would feel like a classic example of the rich getting richer, but this is the type of all-in move that the Broncos should look to make.

Yes, they'd likely have to do some roster shuffling to 'create' a spot for Diggs, but Diggs did break the 1,000-yard mark in 2025 with the New England Patriots, catching 85 passes. A potential trio of Waddle, Sutton, and Diggs would not only be the best in the NFL, but it would put a ton of opposing strain on defensive backs.

All three wide receivers have No. 1 wide receiver potential depending on the week, and with an elite offensive line and efficient quarterback, the Broncos would surely hit new heights on offense.

Leonard Floyd, EDGE

If the Broncos want to add another player at the EDGE spot, Leonard Floyd could make some sense. In his age-33 season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, Floyd racked up 3.5 sacks, 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 15 games.

As recently as 2024, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, Floyd started all 17 games and finished with 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits.

Floyd has been consistently good for his 10-year career. Despite turning 34 years old in September, it's clear that Floyd still has some gas left in the tank. The Broncos lost John Franklin-Myers in free agency, and he brought some obvious pass-rush upside to the mix.

While the team may not get quite that production at their starting defensive end spot in 2026, adding some floor-raising production to the EDGE room could help cover up for Franklin-Myers vacancy.

It might be wishful thinking to believe that Denver could add another pass-rusher, but there is surely a non-zero chance of it happening, until it does not, of course.

Von Miller, EDGE

The same argument for signing Floyd can be used for a Von Miller reunion. One of the best players in team history, Miller was actually quite productive in a limited role for the Washington Commanders in 2025. He finished with nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

Like a potential Floyd addition, Miller would be deployed on obvious rushing situations, as he's now 37 years old and obviously does not have a ton of gas left in the tank, but even if the Broncos were to get half of this production from a backup player, wouldn't that still be a welcome addition?

Bobby Okereke, LB

In 17 games for the New York Giants in 2025, Bobby Okereke racked up two interceptions, six defended passes, and 143 total tackles. In four of his seven NFL seasons, Okereke has finished with triple-digit tackles. While not a great player, Okereke is still solid and a starting-caliber player at the position.

Pro Football Reference notes that he allowed an 84.8 passer rating in coverage in 2025, which is a usable coverage skillset. PFF notes that he allowed a 91.4 rating when in coverage, so even if he's in the middle of those two numbers, he'd be a welcome addition on the Broncos.

With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad slated to be the starting duo, the Broncos have a weakness right in the middle of the defense. Okereke is probably better than both Singleton and Strnad and is only set to play in his age-30 season.

Denico Autry, DE

If the Broncos wanted to add a legitimate defensive end, they could add Denico Autry. As recently as 2023 with the Tennessee Titans, Autry had 11.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. In 12 games for the Houston Texans in 2025, Autry finished with 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. With the departure of Franklin-Myers, the Broncos vacant defensive end spot is totally up for grabs.

Denver has two younger players in the room in Sai'vion Jones and Tyler Onyedim, but both are unproven at the moment. Eyioma Uwazurike carved out a solid season in a rotational role, but in total, the Broncos just do not have much experience at the position across from Zach Allen.

Autry has appeared in 164 NFL regular season games, and while he's not the player he once was, adding a floor-raising veteran to the mix at a position that Denver typically excels at would be a smart decision.