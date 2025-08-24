The preseason is finally over, and now Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton begin the difficult task of cutting the roster down to 53 players.

The most impressive aspect of the preseason for the Broncos, overall, was the way this team flexed its depth on both sides of the ball. It wasn't all perfect for the Broncos, but they managed to not only go 3-0 in the preseason, but play pretty dominating defense all three games, as well as score 27 or more points in all three games.

It was a great evaluation tool for getting a good look at the players on this roster who will not all be starting this year, but playing big roles regardless. Which players were the biggest winners and losers from the entire preseason overall?

Biggest winners and losers from Denver Broncos preseason in 2025

Broncos winner: Jarrett Stidham & Sam Ehlinger, QBs

I'm not sure you can single out just one of these two guys as preseason winners for the Denver Broncos. Both Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger were absolutely outstanding in the work they got, though I would say Stidham was on another level entirely.

Stidham looked like a starter playing out there with backups, while Ehlinger looked like a really good backup playing among backups. Stidham picked defenses apart while Ehlinger showed off that "gamer" style of play that he has, making plays with both his arm and his legs.

These two guys have given the Broncos something to think about regarding whether or not they'll keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this year.

Broncos loser: Audric Estimé, RB

It's hard to say Audric Estimé got the most fair opportunity to win a roster spot during the preseason, though we don't have any idea what's been going on every day behind the scenes. The 5th-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2024 NFL Draft was the last back up for the final two preseason games, and it's been clear from the start of the preseason that he's at the bottom of the pecking order.

The Broncos didn't showcase him until the last game, and it really has felt like he's been on the outside looking in at this running back position competition since last year's playoff game against Buffalo, where Estimé was a healthy scratch in favor of Tyler Badie.

Broncos winner: Troy Franklin, WR

There was probably no bigger individual winner from the Broncos' preseason than Troy Franklin. He showcased in game situations what we'd all been hearing about from training camp, and he managed to get a guy who was supposedly ahead of him on the depth chart traded to a new team.

Franklin was graded as a 2nd-round player by the Broncos in last year's draft, where they stole him in the 4th. Although his rookie year was a major struggle, the Broncos' patience and persistence might very well be paying off. Franklin was outstanding in the preseason and showed he is worthy of a significantly increased role this coming year, not just as a receiver, but blocking when asked to do so as well.

Broncos loser: Caleb Lohner, TE

Because the name "Jimmy Graham" has been thrown out there basically from the start, expectations were understandably high for rookie tight end Caleb Lohner. But it's also now clear that those expectations were unfairly high.

If Lohner ends up making the Broncos' 53-man roster this year -- which is entirely possible -- it will not be based on preseason performance. It will be based on his pre-draft vision as well as the team's belief that he can reach that high ceiling. Lohner ended the preseason with more penalties than receptions, showing just how raw he is as a football player.

Which was known coming into this whole thing. The question is whether the team's overall vision has changed for Lohner, and if it hasn't, they will stash him on the 53.

Broncos winner: Tyler Badie, RB

There have been some major wholesale changes made to the Denver Broncos' running back group this offseason with the additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, but the return of Tyler Badie will also be massive for this team.

Badie put his full arsenal of skills on display in the preseason as a runner, receiver, return man, and in the pass protecting department. Everything that Badie does, he does pretty darn well. I would be shocked if he wasn't this team's 3rd back, even ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin. He's one of their most trustworthy guys in every aspect.

Broncos loser: Jeremy Crawshaw, P

Anytime you draft a punter, the expectations are going to be high. The Broncos were the only team to draft a punter this year, so the pressure has been on Jeremy Crawshaw to deliver. And according to what we were hearing out of training camp, it sounded like Crawshaw was on his way to a stellar rookie season.

The games have been a different story. Instead of booming the ball like he apparently was during camp, Crawshaw has struggled with line drive punts and inconsistency. We all hope to see him doing more holding for extra points than punting, but flipping field position is essential and Crawshaw has to be way better than what we've seen, or it could be a problem.

Broncos winner: Jonah Elliss, EDGE

Jonah Elliss was a third-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft class, and he looked like an unstoppable force out there in the moments we saw from him in the 2025 preseason. Elliss already was able to impress in his limited work last year, racking up five sacks and making the PFWA All-Rookie team, but he managed to clearly take his game to the next level this offseason.

Elliss was a dominant force off the edge, making plays behind the line of scrimmage in each of the three preseason outings. He's going to be such a fun weapon for the Broncos off the edge this season in rotation with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.