4 winners and 2 losers from Broncos' 2026 OTAs

The NFL offseason feels like a long grind, but the reality for every team around the league is that time is limited. Therefore, opportunities to impress are also rather limited.

The Denver Broncos have had two weeks of on-field work for OTAs before mandatory minicamp begins on June 15, and we've already learned a lot about this team. Even before the pads come on for training camp in July, and even with a bit more intensity for mandatory minicamp, there are some obvious winners and losers to highlight.

Which players (and coaches) have their arrows pointing up after two weeks of OTAs? Who has been seeing their stock already start to decline?

We're taking a look at the top winners and losers from Denver Broncos OTAs.

Biggest winners and losers from Denver Broncos OTAs as team gets ready for mandatory minicamp

Jaylen Waddle, WR -- Winner

The Denver Broncos got their first look at Jaylen Waddle on the field during the first two weeks of OTAs, and he was as-advertised. Waddle was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins that cost the Broncos a 1st- and 3rd-round pick in this past NFL Draft.

Paying that hefty price means the Broncos believe Waddle can be the missing piece of their offense, and that's what type of early impression he's making on his teammates and coaches. Offensive coordinator Davis Webb even went so far as to compare the Broncos' trade for Waddle to the Bills' trade for Stefon Diggs before Josh Allen's third year in the league:

“He’s good. (Laughs) He’s a really good player. There are some similarities. When I was with [Bills QB] Josh Allen going into Year 3, similar to [QB] Bo [Nix] going into Year 3, and we traded for Stefon Diggs, and that was a good year. That was a good two-year run in ’20 and ’21 when I was together with them. Just seeing the growth from both players that time, there’s some similarities of what started to happen here."



- Davis Webb (via Broncos PR)

Waddle's explosiveness was on display right away according to those able to attend the practices, and Sean Payton confirmed it. This guy is the real deal, and the next step of excitement will be taken when Bo Nix is the one out there throwing him passes.

Jarrett Stidham, QB - Loser; Sam Ehlinger, QB - Winner

Although the media was only allowed to view two practices, the prevailing thought coming out of both of them was that Sam Ehlinger outshined Jarrett Stidham while Bo Nix continued to watch from the sideline.

Ehlinger was a newcomer this time a year ago, but he's been in the offense for a full year now, and the Broncos may quietly be having a competition for the QB2 job this coming season. Stidham got a golden opportunity to start for the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and while he was thrust into a difficult situation (especially considering the elements in the second half of that game), there might be some merit to the idea that Ehlinger is simply a better option stylistically for the Broncos in the event a backup is needed.

Sean Payton had this to say of Ehlinger's command of the offense at OTAs and how much better it is now than it was last year:

“I think considerably. Good question. Today there were a handful of plays maybe a year ago at this time from a terminology standpoint or just the rhythm... But I definitely feel like you can see that, and that’s encouraging.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Caleb Lohner, TE - Loser

Caleb Lohner made an impression at the Broncos' rookie minicamp earlier this offseason, showing that he's added muscle to his frame and has a better understanding of the offense entering his second NFL season.

Sean Payton went out of his way to talk up Lohner after that rookie minicamp, and there was suddenly some new life breathed into his roster chances for the upcoming season. That house of cards has yet to come toppling down, but the excitement came to a screeching halt as Lohner missed the entirety of OTAs (and will miss minicamp) due to a lower-body procedure.

For a player like Lohner, every single rep is valuable. Maybe even more than that, every chance to impress the coaches, especially on the same field as your competition at the position, is valuable.

Que Robinson, EDGE - Winner

Anytime you're getting talked up by the defensive coordinator as a future starter, especially when you only played in six games the year prior, you're making a significant impression.

The Broncos somewhat surprisingly took Que Robinson in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite the fact that he waas limited to just around 400 snaps at Alabama. They saw something in him, both defensively and on special teams, and Robinson delivered when he was given opportunities last season.

That included a sack on Drake Maye in the playoffs. Robinson's athletic traits and special teams ability will have the Broncos looking for more ways to get him involved this upcoming season.

Evan Engram, TE - Winner

Evan Engram's first year in Denver did not go as planned, to say the least. But the Broncos decided to bring him back for a second season, and they're not giving up on the initial vision they had for him.

Despite ranking 3rd on the team in total targets last season, Engram's involvement in the offense was frustrating. To the point that Engram himself said after the season he had to stop worrying or thinking about it too much during the year, and just do his best to come through when his number was called.

After a couple of weeks of OTAs, the word out of Broncos camp was that Engram was being targeted often and was making light work of the linebackers attempting to cover him. With Engram's history with Broncos OC Davis Webb, it would be surprising if they had the same issues trying to involve him in the passing game again in 2026.

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE - Needs to be addressed

Jonathon Cooper's off-field situation is still ongoing and developing, but as the Broncos put it, it's disappointing to say the least.

Cooper has been arrested not once but twice since the start of OTAs. Again, this is a situation that is still playing out legally, but head coach Sean Payton said they had a long talk with Cooper prior to his second arrest. This is the statement the team released:

Statement from the #Broncos on Jonathon Cooper's second arrest in a week:



“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter.” — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) June 12, 2026

We will find out at mandatory minicamp the latest with Cooper and how the team will approach the latest updates.