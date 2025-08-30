4 reasons why Denver Broncos will win the AFC West in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have what it takes to win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's dive into a few reasons why. The Broncos are a lot closer than people think, and in the 2024 NFL Season, their 10-7 record was a bit stronger than you might want to believe.

A majority of their wins were by double-digits, and Denver took care of the bad teams. They had a sky-high point differential and hit their ceiling as an offense with the players they had. Furthermore, Denver made the necessary additions in the offseason to fill their weak spots and close the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And now, this team is as close as it has ever been since last winning the division back in 2015. Let's dive into four reasons why the Broncos can win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season.

Here's why the Denver Broncos can win the AFC West in 2025

Chiefs' razor-thin margins are going to catch up with them

The Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season. There is just no chance that they do that again in the 2025 NFL Season. Small margins like that don't follow teams year to year, so there is a great chance, and I'd almost guarantee it, that the Chiefs aren't able to close out a handful of those games in 2025 as they did in 2024.

Broncos added talent on offense

The Denver Broncos needed to add talent at tight end, running back, and wide receiver this offseason, so they went out and added Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant. Them being able to close the talent gap on offense and fill-out their weak spots could push the division in their favor in 2025.

Better roster overall on paper

The Denver Broncos have a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs on paper, period, and I am not sure how this could be a disagreeable opinion. Denver is better in the trenches and has the more talented secondary. Both the RB and WR rooms could also be favoring the Broncos but are at least a wash, and this might even be true for the tight end room, but where Denver's advantage might be the biggest is with its depth. The Broncos' depth is top-notch, and that was evidenced in the preseason.

Potential for a leap from Bo Nix

Here's the thing; we truly have no idea how good Bo Nix can be. He might already be at his ceiling, but he might have a ton of great football we simply have not seen yet. Simply due to the potential that Bo Nix makes a massive leap forward, the Broncos have a shot to win the division. There isn't anything to say that he can't be a top-5 QB in the NFL.