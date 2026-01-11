3 underrated Broncos who can go on a run in the 2025 playoffs

As the Broncos watched this weekend to see who they will host next week and in the second round of the NFL playoffs, there is much to look on fondly from this past regular season. In a season in which they tied their franchise record for regular-season wins, Denver received some great contributions from all over their roster. The Broncos left room for snaps and playing time to be claimed throughout the year, and a few players specifically took great advantage of that.

Especially on the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos might not have quite the same flashy, household names that other teams across the conference do. Despite this, Denver was able to wrap up an incredible regular season at the top of the AFC.

With their finish at the top of the AFC standings, the Broncos have room for more of their complementary players to step up on the biggest stage in front of their home fans. To take it a step further, the Broncos very likely were going to need more contributions from underrated players. If a few of them can step up as they did during the regular season, the Broncos might find themselves heading to Santa Clara for the second time in the last 10 years.

These three players can step up and carry the Denver Broncos to a playoff run

3. Jonathon Cooper

The Broncos made Cooper one of the better-paid edge rushers in the league shortly before the season began, and his contract seemed like a steal through roughly half of the season. Over the second half of the season, Cooper was incredibly quiet and disappeared in big moments. If the Broncos are going to go on a run in these playoffs, they are going to need Cooper to be a consistent presence in the offensive backfield.

2. Troy Franklin

Franklin was the de facto second receiver for the Broncos this season, but had a roller coaster year of his own. He had a fairly all-or-nothing season receiving the ball, and much like Cooper, was prone to not being heard from for a few games at a time. The Broncos are going to need to score to be able to have a chance in these playoffs, and Franklin has been a serious big-play threat for them all year. If their second-round opponent can neutralize him, the Broncos could be in trouble.

1. RJ Harvey

Harvey might be the X factor of the entire playoffs, especially if JK Dobbins is not able to return to the Denver backfield. Harvey’s 12 touchdowns lead all rookies this season, and his ability to make a defense pay as both a pass catcher and rusher helped the Broncos fend off late pushes from the Jaguars and Patriots for the top seed in the conference. If Harvey struggles in the playoffs, the Broncos might need to try to advance to the AFC championship without much of a running game, which might be an impossible task.