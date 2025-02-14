The Denver Broncos have their share of underrated players, and these three should be extended in the 2025 NFL Offseason. We've been talking about guys like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto getting extensions, but there are some other players on the roster who are deserving of them.

This is going to be a massive offseason for the team in their quest to build a Super Bowl contender, and it truly does feel like they are on the doorstep of doing that. The front office will have to make the right moves and bring in the right people, but they have gotten the team this far.

Let's look at three underrated Broncos players who should be extended.

3 underrated Broncos players who should be extended in 2025 offseason

Brandon Jones, S

The Denver Broncos have their share of underrated players, and these three should be extended in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Brandon Jones signed with the Broncos in free agency last year and had an insane season. He was among the most productive safeties in the NFL this year and was outstanding in coverage.

He's already outplayed the contract he's on and will have two more years left on the deal he signed last offseason, which was for three years and $20 million. Brandon Jones quickly proved to be a key piece of the defense and has earned another year or two tacked onto his contract.

Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz was 31/34 on field goals this year and was truly money when the team needed him the most. He made 91.2% of his kicks this year and is only under contract through the 2025 NFL Season. With the kicking inconsistencies the team had for years with Brandon McManus, who was average at best, having an elite kicker like Lutz is something the Broncos should show their appreciation for.

Wil Lutz has absolutely earned another contract with the Denver Broncos and has bounced back in a huge way since having a down year a few seasons ago. The Broncos' kicking situation is at a very strong spot with Lutz.

Malcolm Roach, DT

Among defensive tackles in 2024, Malcolm Roach ranked 7th in the NFL in run stop win rate. He played in all 17 games for the Broncos in 2024 and racked up 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits, which were all career-highs. Roach played in 42% of the defensive snaps and is clearly someone who has an important role in the DL room.

He'd under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, so it would be wise for the Broncos to make the move to bring him back for another year or two. Adding one or two more years onto his current contract would reward Roach for the great season he had in 2025 and also allow the Denver Broncos to continue building their DL room for the future.

Malcolm Roach was quietly very good in 2025.