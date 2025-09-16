3 ugly truths about the Denver Broncos through two weeks in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos are 1-1, but there are some harsh truths that this team needs to face thus far in 2025. The team is in a fine spot - they'll likely win two of their next three and be in a 3-2 spot after their first five games.

However, the first two games of the 2025 NFL Season were flat-out ugly in many aspects, and there are some harsh truths that need talked about before this team embarks on their toughest part of the schedule.

Let's dive into the ugly truths right here.

These ugly truths are clear for the Denver Broncos through two weeks

Linebacker group still appears to be a massive weakness

Now yes, Dre Greenlaw has been out, but that is kind of the point. The team signed Greenlaw to play football games for them, and he has not done that thus far. Ideally, Greenlaw is on the field for Week 3 against the LA Chargers, but there is nothing guaranteed. Overall, the ILB room is still a weakness and might be the weakest position on this team right now. They were exposed in a bad way in Week 2.

Special teams might actually not be a strength like we originally thought

Whether it was allowing a long kick return late in the first half against the Tennessee Titans, a missed field goal in the fourth quarter, or a simply inexcusable game-losing penalty a few minutes later, the Denver Broncos' special teams unit, frankly, as been bad thus far. Heck, even Marvin Mims Jr has muffed a punt. This is not what the Broncos signed up for when they hired Darren Rizzi, and things have to change.

There still isn't a difference-maker on the offense

The Broncos did add players on offense, but there isn't a clear-cut go-to guy at the moment. Right now, it's trending toward being Troy Franklin, but is that out of necessity? Can Franklin actually develop into a legitimate difference-maker? You'd love to see more involvement from Evan Engram and perhaps something more from Marvin Mims Jr, but as of now, it's not looking pretty.