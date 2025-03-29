The Denver Broncos already feature one of the better rosters in the NFL. Could they make it even better by trying to swing one of these trades? Given that we are approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, it might not be likely that the Broncos swing a player trade.

This could be more likely after the NFL Draft, as the Broncos would see what positions they were able to address in the draft. However, this team could have a frisky move or two up their sleeves that we simply do not know about, and it would make sense with Sean Payton having a ton of influence.

Let's dive into three fun trades the Broncos must try to make.

3 trades the Denver Broncos must try to make before the 2025 NFL Draft

Trade for WR Garrett Wilson

It did seem like Garrett Wilson was wanting out earlier in the offseason. He plays for the New York Jets, and despite their awful QB play during his career, he has still managed to have 1,000-yard seasons in each year of his career. He is a true "Z" receiver who can win with his top-tier route-running, and he's got great hands.

I would guess that the Jets want to retain Wilson, but there has been no news regarding a possible extension. With former Broncos executive Darren Mougey now the GM of the Jets, George Paton and Sean Payton have a direct line to Mougey. You have to wonder of Denver's 51st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would be enough to get a Garrett Wilson trade done?

Trade for RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the best offensive players in the NFL in Bijan Robinson. But their backup RB, Tyler Allgeier, is perfectly capable and easily one of the 32 best RBs in the NFL. He is a free agent next offseason, and his name has been floated at times as a player who could get moved.

He turns just 25 years old in April and ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie, which was the year before Robinson got there. He's still rushed for over 600 yards in each of the last two seasons and has missed just one game. Across his career, Allgeier has rushed for 2,362 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 4.4 yards per carry is solid as well. This would be a nice floor-raising move for the Denver Broncos backfield and would still give them every reason to dip into the 2025 NFL Draft for another running back.

You also have to figure that Allgeier would not cost a lot in a trade. Perhaps one of the Broncos sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft would get it done?

Trade for TE Kyle Pitts

Another Atlanta Falcons player who could be on the move is Kyle Pitts, who is a tight end but is really just a massive wide receiver. He is just 24 years old and hauled in 47 receptions for 602 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He broke out in a big way during his rookie season back in 2021 with 1,026 yards.

Trading for Kyle Pitts might not make a lot of sense given that the team has Evan Engram, but Pitts is much younger and way more explosive. It would give Denver yet another insanely tall pass-catcher, joining the likes of Courtland Sutton, Evan Engram, and Devaughn Vele as targets who are at least 6'3".

If nothing else, this would be a fun, win-now move by the Denver Broncos, and this team is absolutely in a position to make a neat move like this.