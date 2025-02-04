Thirty other teams in the NFL have to watch the Chiefs and Eagles again play in the Super Bowl. Here's what the Broncos can take from the teams. The two teams meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

And I believe I can speak for most of Broncos Country when I say that we're rooting for the Eagles to win this... right?

Anyway, there are a few reasons why the Eagles and Chiefs are always atop the NFL world. Denver made a ton of progress in 2024 in turning their franchise around, as they are now on the doorstep of truly contending.

They might just be a few notable starters away at some key positions. Well, let's dive a bit deeper into Kansas City and Philadelphia to see three things the Broncos can take from the teams playing in Super Bowl LIX.

3 things the Denver Broncos can take from the Super Bowl LIX teams

A stud inside linebacker does wonders for a defense

Zack Baun. Nick Bolton. 'Choose your fighter.'

It is not a coincidence that two of the best defenses in the NFL also have two of the best inside linebackers in the league. This has been a missing piece on the Broncos' defense for years now, and it's a position that they must invest in big-time in 2025. Perhaps the Eagles aren't able to get a deal done with Zack Baun? Baun was a draft pick by Sean Payton, so you never know what could happen...

Either way, it's clear that until Denver finds that 'dude' at ILB, the defense will never truly be elite and be able to play deep into the postseason.

Each team has a strong security blanket on offense

The Eagles have players like AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert on offense. All four players are great security blankets. Barkley is the best RB in the NFL, and Brown is a top-10 wide receiver. This makes life much easier for Jalen Hurts, who simply does not have to do a whole lot. He doesn't have to 'carry' the team, if you will.

The Chiefs have playoff Travis Kelce, multiple running backs who can carry a heavy load, and also have a veteran WR in DeAndre Hopkins who is as sure-handed as they come. The Denver Broncos have to find more security blankets in 2025. Courtland Sutton is definitely one from time to time, and I would even say that rookie WR Devaughn Vele showed that he could be one as well.

Getting these types of players at RB and TE would be missing pieces for the Broncos.

Always be proactive in the trenches

The Philadelphia Eagles are honestly most well-known for always having a top offensive line and defensive line. It's a huge testament to how legendary of a GM Howie Roseman is, and even just two years ago, the Eagles' starting DL looks a bit different.

Being proactive and strong in the trenches is a non-negotiable in the NFL, and the Broncos finally broke through in this department in 2024, fielding both a top-3 OL and DL. But the work cannot be done, as Denver should sniff around for a center upgrade.

Also, all of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are free agents either this or next offseason. Denver has to keep this strong units just that if they hope to sustain success.