There could be a few teams in the 2025 NFL Draft that are looking for the same players that the Denver Broncos are. Denver has to watch out for them. The Broncos probably won't have all of the top players they have on their boards still available at pick 20.

I would not rule them trading up or down for the right player. For the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, Denver has their own first and second-round picks. They will also have cap space to spend if they choose, despite what some people in Broncos Country have said.

The NFL Draft is definitely a lot about strategy and trying to outsmart certain teams to get the player they want. Well, in the 2025 NFL Draft, these three teams could get in the Broncos' way.

3 teams who could get in the Denver Broncos way in the 2025 NFL Draft

Indianapolis Colts (14th Overall)

The Indianapolis Colts' most urgent need just might be tight end. The team is probably entering a crucial year, especially as it pertains to the statuses of Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen, their general manager and head coach.

Their success will surely hinge on whether or not Anthony Richardson can actually develop. He has been among the worst QBs the league has seen in quite some time, and he was truly awful in 2024. However, the Colts invested a high pick in him in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they kind of have no choice. Indy could be an obvious team to take someone like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland.

Both the Colts and Broncos share urgent needs at tight end.

Dallas Cowboys (12th Overall)

It almost feels like a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys use the 12th overall pick on RB Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Jeanty is the best RB in a very deep class here for the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas also just hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, so we could assume that going offense with their first-round pick makes sense.

Dallas has had some iffy rushing offenses for a few years now, so RB is a need for Dallas. It is also a huge need for the Denver Broncos. If the Broncos are dead-set on drafting Ashton Jeanty, they may have to trade up nine or 10 picks in front of Dallas.

Cincinnati Bengals (17th Overall)

The Cincinnati Bengals' plan in the 2025 NFL Offseason could vary. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is a free agent, and while the cheap franchise may re-sign him, they could also invest free agency to trying to fix their horrific defense. Their actions in free agency could determine what direction they go in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver and tight end are surely on the table for the Bengals at pick 17. They have a need at TE and could have a need at WR if they do not bring Higgins back. Players like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Emeka Egbuka could be targets for the Bengals at pick 17. The Broncos may see one of their 2024 opponents taking a player they have high on their board at pick 20.