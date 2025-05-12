The Denver Broncos did draw a pretty decent schedule in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's highlight three disasters on the schedule they should hope to avoid. The Broncos can't really control the schedule they draw, but the schedule-makers could do the team a solid here and there.

The NFL schedule comes out on Wednesday, so we won't have to wait much longer to see how the team's 2025 campaign will look. There are some ideal scenarios that the Denver Broncos could draw on their schedule, but there are also some scheduling disasters they should hope to avoid...

3 scheduling disasters that the Broncos should hope to avoid in 2025

1. A very early or very late bye week

I am of the opinion that a bye during the middle of the season is the most ideal - a bye too early in the season forces a team to play a bunch of games in a row to end the season, and a late bye week forces a team to do the opposite. A bye right in the middle really ends up not forcing the squad to play too many games in a row.

A bye week somewhere in the Week 7-10 range would be ideal for Denver, in my opinion.

2. A ton of primetime games

A ton of primetime games would mean that the league thinks Denver is among the better teams in the NFL and a watchable product, but this would also take them out of a more 'normal' NFL schedule. It's nice to see the team nationally televised here and there, but getting filled with the most amount of primetime action might throw things off a bit.

Let's hope that Denver has a modest amount of primetime action.

3. Toughest games toward the end of the season

The Broncos figure to again be in a playoff chase as the 2025 NFL Season goes on, but having a ton of the toughest games in that final stretch could really hurt the team - we kind of saw that in 2024, as Denver won four in a row to get to a solid 9-5 record, but two losses in a row put them in a must-win situation, and had the Kansas City Chiefs not rested their starters, Denver absolutely would have been at risk of dropping three games in a row to end the season.

Having the toughest games scattered throughout the season would be much more ideal than having them all near the end.