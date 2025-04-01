The Denver Broncos have enough cap space to make a few more roster moves as the 2025 NFL Offseason progresses. Which three could they make? Denver might be in the market for another free agency move ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After the draft, teams tend to dip into the free agency pool if they are not able to fill certain needs during the draft itself. The Broncos will be no different, but they could get a bit of a headstart and make a few signings right now with their remaining salary cap space.

Which three remaining moves should the Denver Broncos make?

3 remaining moves the Denver Broncos can make with their salary cap space

Sign JK Dobbins

We all know about JK Dobbins at this point. He might be one of the best remaining free agents on the market and would be the best RB on the Denver Broncos roster. He was on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He ran for a solid 4.6 yards per carry but has struggled with injuries over his career.

He just turned 26 years old and could benefit from heading to a team where the medical and training staff is top-notch. This could allow Dobbins to stay on the field and cash-in next offseason. JK Dobbins could not cost a lot of money at this stage in this offseason and is a high-reward type of move by the Denver Broncos.

Sign Keenan Allen

Catching 70 passes on the dysfunctional Chicago Bears in 2024, Keenan Allen torched the Denver Broncos for years when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers. Well, Allen is a free agent and is someone who could fit nicely on the Denver Broncos. Denver needs another WR quite badly if you ask me.

And it's not that Allen would be a long-term solution - he wouldn't - but he could provide Bo Nix with another reliable weapon on the offense, and it would keep with the trend of Denver adding high-quality veteran players in free agency this offseason.

I would imagine that Keenan Allen is not going to remain a free agent for much longer, so if the Broncos want to have Allen on the roster, they may have to act quickly.

Sign DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker was drafted by the Denver Broncos and is still hanging around in the NFL. He's a free agent and could be a neat depth piece along the defensive line. In my opinion, the defensive line is definitely a target for the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there is also nothing wrong with bringing in a depth option.

The DL is clearly a hugely important part of a winning roster, so unless Denver has a different plan here, I really do not see why they can't add someone to boost the floor of the defense. Defenses in the NFL are rotating fresh bodies in all the time, so you can really never have too many quality DL pieces.