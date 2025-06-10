The Denver Broncos have largely made all the right moves and have been able to avoid major disasters to get where they currently stand.

Perhaps a bit of luck sprinkled in with their supreme decision-making and roster-building, the Broncos have been able to avoid notable disasters in the very recent past, and it's put the team on a great path for long-term success.

But what three recent disasters has this franchise been able to avoid?

3 recent catastrophic disasters the Denver Broncos thankfully avoided

Evan Engram being poached by the LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had interest in signing Evan Engram earlier this offseason after he was shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Had Engram decided to head to LA, the Broncos TE room would have really been in a bad spot, and Engram does have the profile to be a mismatch on offense.

He's a high-end receiving threat at the position, and when two very good teams want to sign a player, that's usually a good indication that the player is quite good. The Chargers potentially signing Evan Engram would have really stunk.

Not cutting Russell Wilson after 2023

The Denver Broncos ended up going 7-4 in the 2023 NFL Season after their horrid 1-5 start, and former QB Russell Wilson was quite efficient on paper. He threw for 26 touchdowns and had a passer rating just below 100. Many people in Broncos Country saw a path forward with Wilson as the starter in the 2024 NFL Season and were shocked that the Broncos cut him.

However, Sean Payton was working with him first-hand, so it's clear that Payton himself did not see a viable path together. The Broncos having kept Russell Wilson into 2024 would have likely put them an entire year behind where they are now, and Wilson was absolutely not a QB the Broncos could win a Super Bowl with.

Somehow missing out on Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos not coming away with Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft would have been a total disaster. It's not super clear what other QB they had in mind that was going to be available in a later round, and I'm not sure Nix could be a better fit for the offense. A ton of people made a fuss about the Broncos drafting Nix and him being the sixth QB taken in the first round, but here we are.

The franchise is going to be in a great spot for the long-term with their recent moves and the ability to avoid major disasters along the way.