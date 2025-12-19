3 reasons why the Denver Broncos cannot overlook the Jacksonville Jaguars

Both teams enter this matchup with a major chip on their shoulders, as both can reasonably play the disrespected card. Despite winning 11 in a row, a major outlet seems to doubt the Broncos literally every week. The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in football, but all everyone seems to care about in their division is the Houston Texans. Both teams have legitimate gripes with how they are perceived across the league.

While the Broncos are understandably looking forward to wrapping up the top seed, they can’t look past a hungry Jacksonville team this week. Plus, the Jaguars might pose the biggest threat to Denver’s spot at the top of the conference after the Patriots' loss last week. Even more concerning, a Broncos loss and a Chargers win put the division right back into play heading into Christmas week.

While hearing all the praise for the Broncos and how mathematically favored they are to take on the top seed has been fun, that can all unravel if they lose focus this week. Moving to the Jaguars would do considerable damage to Denver and could derail a dream season. The Broncos need to make sure they don’t lose focus this week.

These are the three reasons the Denver Broncos cannot overlook the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16

3. The Jaguars are red hot

Simply put, the Jacksonville Jaguars are red hot. While the Broncos are riding the longest winning streak within the league this season, the Jaguars have won six of seven and five in a row. Trevor Lawrence is playing better of late, and the Jaguars are acing one of the most important tests for a true contender: beating the snot out of bad teams. The Jets team that the Broncos barely beat? Jacksonville housed them 48-20.

2. A Broncos loss opens the door back up for the Chargers in the AFC West

If the Broncos drop this game to the Jaguars and the Chargers win, they'd sit just one back of the Broncos with two to play. It would throw the division right back into play and make Denver's game in Kansas City a must-win for the Broncos. The Broncos cannot afford to play these kinds of games and need to continue to win this week.

1. The Jaguars are the last threat to the AFC's top seed

After the Patriots' loss to the Bills last week, they made it very difficult for themselves to claim the AFC's top seed. They'd need to win out while Denver loses once, which seems unlikely. As for the Jaguars, they'd be one game behind the Broncos and own the head-to-head over the Broncos. This makes Jacksonville a legitimate threat.