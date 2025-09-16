3 reasons to not panic with the Denver Broncos after two games in 2025

The Denver Broncos are 1-1 through two games, but some have begun to sound the alarm bells. Here's why that's a bad idea. I am guilty of thinking the sky is falling at times, and after the Broncos' Week 2 loss, things weren't looking great.

Well, the Broncos are still 1-1, and it's just been two games. Last year, the team won 10 of their final 15 games after an 0-2 start. Furthermore, Denver won five games in a row following a brutal 1-5 start, so this team will get right.

But we took this a step further and outlined a few reasons why you should not panic with the Broncos through two games.

Here's why Broncos' fans should not panic after two games

1. Sean Payton-coached teams tend to start slow in September

Sean Payton is just about .500 in the month of September as a head coach in the NFL, and he's been a head coach for 18 years now. Denver has two more games in September, and if his trend holds, the Broncos will be 2-2 after their first four games, but this is nothing out of the ordinary, and the Broncos did win their first Week 1 game since the 2021 NFL Season.

2. The Denver Broncos have some very winnable games in the middle of their schedule

Upcoming games in the middle of the season include contests against the New York Jets, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders. All five teams have notable roster flaws and could most definitely be Broncos' wins.

Furthermore, I would add another wrinkle to this - Sean Payton's teams tend to 'turn it on' in October and November, and this mid-season stretch seems to be coming at a key time for the Broncos in 2025.

3. Other teams in the AFC are struggling, too

It's not like there are other teams in the NFL that are just all 'sunshine and rainbows.'

The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2. The Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans are 0-2. Additionally, the Cincinnati Bengals just lost Joe Burrow for most of the 2025 season, and even some of the 2-0 teams have questios to answer.

No matter where you look, there are other teams in the AFC who are struggling, period.