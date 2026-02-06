3 reasons keeping Davis Webb could be Broncos most important offseason move

The Denver Broncos made the keen move to keep Davis Webb from leaving Denver, promoting the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Webb seemingly received interest from a ton of teams for head coaching or offensive coordinator consideration. When the dust settled on the majority of the openings, it was clear that he had a desire to run it back with Sean Payton and Bo Nix for one more season.

What became incredibly clear by the end of the process was that he chose to return to Denver. There were several opportunities for him to depart and for the Broncos to need a new coordinator from the outside, but they presented a strong enough case for him to stay. Webb has moved up the chain of command in Denver, and his ascent alongside Bo Nix is a major reason.

Nix and Webb will now get at least a third season together, and that could be make or break for the Broncos. This is the longest that any Broncos quarterback has been paired with an offensive coach in some time, and it presents great hope for the stability of the Broncos. It could easily be argued that no matter what they do the rest of the spring, keeping Webb is the Broncos' biggest move of the offseason.

Keeping Davis Webb was a massive win for the Denver Broncos

3. Continued continuity

One of the biggest strengths for the Broncos in recent years has been continuity, and Denver is keeping their offensive brain trust together for at least one more year. The trio of Zach Strief, Payton, and Webb is leading the Broncos offense again, and hopes to build upon a solid season for the unit. By keeping Webb, Nix will have the same voice in his ear for a third straight season to start his career.

Nix has talked glowingly about Webb and his ability as a coach, so the continuity of his remaining in Denver truly cannot be overstated.

2. Head coaching potential

Webb has some of the best head coaching potential of any coordinator in the league, and it continues to give the Broncos options. Payton will turn 63 during the 2026 season, and is much closer to retirement than he is his earlier days. Webb, if he remains in Denver long enough, could find himself in fairly immediate plans to be Payton's successor after the future Hall of Fame coach decides to call it a career.

1. Play-calling possibilities

The Broncos' play-calling was the topic of much scrutiny in 2025, and for good reason. If the playcalling is an issue again in 2026 and the Broncos are once again struggling to move the football for extended periods of time, the Broncos could turn to Webb to call their plays. It might even be possible that Webb is calling plays for all of 2026, which is probably a good thing for Nix and his continued growth.

One massive issue that folks have identified with the play-calling is the constant changing of personnel, which sometimes slows down the entire operation. The Broncos have had to use a timeout more times than not due to an expiring play clock and the 11 men on that side of the ball not being lined up and ready to go.

Davis Webb was in the NFL as a player just a few years ago and surely understands why the constant shift in personnel could work against a quarterback and the entire operation. There is a solid chance that the offense is more efficient if Webb is given play-calling duties.