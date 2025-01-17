The Denver Broncos might elect to bring in a new backup QB in 2025. Could they sign one of these three players to do that this offseason? The team has had Jarrett Stidham as the QB2 this year, and he is in the second year of a two-year deal he signed with Denver back in 2023.

Stidham is what he is; he's a low-ceiling player and a fine backup. I would not think that the Broncos are going to act urgently to bring him back, but you never know. The team also swung a trade for Zach Wilson last offseason, and he's been the QB3 for the entire year. Being that the Broncos traded for Wilson, and he's still young and a former no. 2 overall pick, they could bring him back as the QB2.

However, if Denver wants to bring in a new backup QB, they could consider one of these three players.

3 quarterbacks Broncos could sign to backup Bo Nix in the 2025 season

Jameis Winston

In 2021, Jameis Winston started seven games for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. In those games, Winston threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and earned a 102.8 passer rating. It was easily the most efficient football of his NFL career.

Sean Payton might desire a more established QB than Wilson or Stidham to backup Bo Nix in a crucial year two. Winston has played a ton of football and brings an infectious personality to the locker room. He was also in New Orleans in 2020 when the Saints went 12-4 and appeared in the Divisional Round.

He has experienced playoff football and would be a fun fit for the Broncos.

Mac Jones

Mac Jones had an encouraging rookie season back in 2021 with the New England Patriots. But when his former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones' career went awry.

There is a lot to like with Mac Jones as someone who can play from the pocket and play on time. That is a staple in Sean Payton's offense, so I do not see a reason why he wouldn't be a fit. He was just on the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, and with them bringing in a new head coach at some point, it's not a guarantee that he is brought back.

Trey Lance

Trey Lance just hasn't turned into much of anything in the NFL. He has played in just 12 NFL games and is set to hit the open market in 2025. The neat thing here is that Lance is finishing up his fourth season in the NFL and is still just 24 years old.

He's got youth on his side and could have a long career ahead of him in some role. Lance is oozing with athleticism and has great size. This could be a fun reclamation project for the Denver Broncos to take on with the objective of perhaps trading him down the line and netting a draft pick.