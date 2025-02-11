3 potential trade replacements for Broncos RB Javonte Williams in 2025

The Denver Broncos cannot afford to leave a single stone unturned when it comes to finding playmakers to add to the roster in 2025 and beyond. The Joker role in Sean Payton's offense has been getting a lot of publicity lately, and rightfully so. Payton noted it's the current #1 "must have" for his team in the 2025 offseason with every other need falling in the secondary buckets.

If the Denver Broncos are going to find a true Joker -- a running back or tight end with elite receiving skills -- they could look to acquire someone via trade. While the NFL Draft is typically the avenue you want to take when it comes to the running back position, we saw a number of veteran backs change teams in 2024 who ended up having a huge impact.

With Javonte Williams slated to leave via NFL free agency, where could the Broncos turn if they decide to try and make a trade to fill the RB1 and possibly Joker void?

3 trade ideas at running back for the Broncos in 2025

1. Rachaad White, Buccaneers

Although teams might not be begging to trade from their depth, Rachaad White is good enough that the Buccaneers might need to "do right" by him this offseason by trading him to a team that can really feature his skill set. The emergence this past season of rookie Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay has put the brakes on White's ascent for that franchise, as it previously seemed he was well on his way to being their RB1.

Broncos Country has started to take notice of White's skill set in comparison to former Sean Payton Joker Alvin Kamara, and perhaps there are some legs to the idea. White has a whopping 165 receptions in his first three NFL seasons and is entering a contract year in 2025. It could be the ideal time for the Bucs to get some value for him before he just flat-out walks in 2026 NFL Free Agency.

2. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Staying in the NFC South, we have another former 2022 draft pick who has played well enough to warrant RB1 consideration elsewhere around the league but is buried behind an absolute stud atop the depth chart. Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,000 yards in his rookie year back in 2022 and has been an extremely effective RB2 for the Falcons behind Bijan Robinson. But he's probably ready for more work.

At just 24 years old, Allgeier averages 4.4 yards per carry and had a career-best 2.6 yards after contact per rushing attempt this past season.

If the Falcons are willing to part with Allgeier for a late-round pick, he could be a huge help to the Broncos with his fresh legs. He doesn't have enough career volume in the passing game to know whether he could be a Joker in the Sean Payton offense but he could be a true RB1 with his physicality.

3. Breece Hall, Jets

While the idea of the New York Jets trading away star wide receiver Garrett Wilson feels like a pipe dream at this point, I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that they could trade former second-round pick Breece Hall.

Hall has shown true Joker traits since coming into the NFL with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two seasons and an average of over 1,500 total yards from scrimmage per 17 games played. He did lose some significant time in his rookie year due to a knee injury but he's played all but one game over the last two seasons.

Why would the Jets trade Hall away? He's set to hit free agency in 2026, they are changing offensive schemes in 2025, and they have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis waiting in the wings. Allen could be the team's featured back going forward.

The Broncos have a significant connection to the Jets with former assistant GM Darren Mougey going to the Jets as their new general manager. The rapport the Broncos have with Mougey could allow this deal to get done.