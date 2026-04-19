3 players the Dolphins could select with the Broncos' original 30th overall pick

It surely felt like the Denver Broncos were on pace to do virtually nothing in the offseason. However, the team clearly had the Jaylen Waddle trade in the works. Acquiring someone like Waddle was never going to be cheap, and the Broncos clearly weren't able to get around not giving up the 30th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But it's pretty obvious that this year's class just isn't that special, and the odds that Denver would have been able to land a player as impactful as Waddle will be with the 30th pick were low. All in all, it was good process for Denver to make this move.

The team's front office might be wondering who the Dolphins plan on taking with that 30th pick, if they keep it and don't trade up or down. There are a few prospects that make sense.

The Denver Broncos are probably wondering who the Dolphins could take with the 30th pick

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

There were some early mock drafts that did have Emmanuel McNeil-Warren heading to Denver. With starting safety Brandon Jones slated to be a free agent next offseason, it would have made a bit of sense for Denver to go this route, but a first-round safety for the Broncos would have still be a hard pill to swallow.

McNeil-Warren is the stereotypical hard-hitting safety who thrives near the line of scrimmage. He's similar to Talanoa Hufanga in that regard, as McNeil-Warren should be able to provide an immediate boost to the Dolphins run defense if he ends up being one of their first-round selections.

He won't offer a ton in coverage, but he possesses a certain skillset at the position, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

A brutally weak secondary on paper, the Dolphins might simply be willing to take the best player available at cornerback or wide receiver with one of their first-round picks, and this is a position that could use multiple additions. Fortunately for the Dolphins, the NFL Draft is deep at cornerback.

The Broncos themselves just used a first-round pick on a cornerback in Jahdae Barron, and if any NFL team knows about the importance of strong secondary play, it's Denver. Hood is another target who the Dolphins could see fall into their laps.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston falls into that "X" category at wide receiver. He's a 6-4, 212lb target who is kind of similar to Courtland Sutton. These types of players use their size to their advantage and are able to win on the outside and win with their bodies.

Boston doesn't have exceptional speed, but he's a late-first-round prospect, and given the urgent need that Miami has at the wide receiver spot, you get the sense that one of their first-round picks will be used on the position. The Dolphins fielded a formerly elite duo of Tyreek Hill and Waddle for years. Both players were smaller 'speedsters.'

Now might be the time, however, to bring in a more well-rounded group, and finding someone like Boston could make sense for the Dolphins.