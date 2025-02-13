The Denver Broncos are entering a crucial offseason, but they must stay away from these players at all costs. And by contrast, there are a ton of players this team should have in mind in 2025 as well. That's what makes it so hard to build a contending team.

Fortunately for the Denver Broncos, they are close, and that is not an exaggeration at all. It's going to be huge that this team has the right type of offseason and don't just acquire a ton of players for the sake of doing it.

There are at least three players the Broncos must stay away from this offseason. Here they are.

3 players the Denver Broncos must stay away from in the 2025 offseason

Stefon Diggs, WR

Stefon Diggs will be turning 32 years old during the 2025 NFL Season and will also be coming off of a torn ACL. He was traded to the Houston Texans for 2024 and managed to play in eight games before the ACL injury. While Diggs might present a fun upside type of player if he can get back to his old self after the recovery is over, Diggs does seem to come with some emotional baggage that may have gotten him traded twice, once from the Vikings to the Bills, and then from the Bills to the Texans.

If the Denver Broncos want to take a shot on a veteran wide receiver, Stefon Diggs is not the type of player to do that on. There are better options out there for Bo Nix and Sean Payton.

Najee Harris, RB

I was once on the Najee Harris train, but I am not off of it. Not only will Harris cost somewhere around $10 million per year, but he's not an explosive player and has never averaged more than 4.1 yards per carry. He's also set to already turn 27 years old, so he would be getting up there in age if he got into his second year with the Broncos in the 2026 NFL Season.

And with how deep the RB class is in the 2025 NFL Draft and the better options that are out there (Aaron Jones), it truly makes no sense to invest what could be $30 million into a free agent RB that just isn't all that good.

Najee Harris is going to find a home in free agency, and we should hope that it's not the Denver Broncos.

Jevon Holland, SAF

I understand that some people think the Denver Broncos should reunite Brandon Jones with Jevon Holland, but I just do not think it would be a wise idea. Holland has missed time in three of four seasons, and according to Pro Football Reference, has allowed a passer rating in coverage of 102.9.

So not only does he come with some slight injury baggage, but he's not good in coverage but it definitely going to command a hefty price tag. Being that the Denver Broncos were able to land Jones in free agency for about $6 million per year last offseason, I am willing to bet that they could have similar success on the free agency market this year.

I truly do not think this team needs to dump a ton of money into a free agent safety unless it's Cam Bynum from the Minnesota Vikings. Jevon Holland would not be the right move for the Denver Broncos.