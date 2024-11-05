3 players the Broncos might be regretting letting go in 2024 season
You're not always going to bat 1.000 when it comes to offseason moves and getting rid of certain guys, and replacing them with others. There are moves that get made for financial reasons as well as moves that get made to help change locker room culture, but some moves look a lot worse in hindsight when your team is struggling in certain areas in the middle of a season.
For the Denver Broncos, there are a handful of moves the team might take a mulligan on if they had the chance. Even though we don't know the longer-term effects of moving on from this particular trio of players, they would certainly be nice to have in the team's current context right now.
Here are three players the Broncos might be regretting moving on from in 2024.
3 players the Broncos might regret moving on from in 2024
1. Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver
With the team's struggles at the wide receiver position this year, it's impossible not to daydream a little bit about the Broncos just sticking with Jerry Jeudy. Obviously, there was some financial motivation to that move, but the Broncos traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a relatively low price and they certainly haven't capably replaced him at the wide receiver position at this stage.
Jeudy excels at creating separation, and with the way we've seen Bo Nix progress this year as a passer, Jeudy might even be feasting for this Denver Broncos offense right now. So far this season, Jeudy has 33 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown. Considering the fact that Javonte Williams is 2nd on the Broncos in targets and Lil'Jordan Humphrey is close behind, it's impossible to think Jerry Jeudy wouldn't be helping this team right now.
2. Justin Simmons, safety
We all know the Denver Broncos' decision to cut Justin Simmons in the offseason was financially motivated, not necessarily on the football side of things. The decision to release Simmons saved the Broncos a much-needed $14 million in cap space, but the fact that the Broncos cut him without trying to renegotiate his deal or extend him is indicative that things were at least somewhat motivated by the football side of things.
Although Brandon Jones has been outstanding for the Broncos, PJ Locke has had a rough go of it this season and now has missed a couple of games due to injury. And missing games due to injury has been an unfortunately consistent thing for Locke in his NFL career.
READ MORE: Broncos officially move on from former 3rd-round pick
Simmons has an interception this year, off of Patrick Mahomes of course, and having him back there along with Brandon Jones would be really nice for the Broncos especially after what we just witnessed against the Baltimore Ravens.
3. Tim Patrick, wide receiver
Considering the fact that Lil'Jordan Humphrey is 3rd on the Broncos right now in total targets this season (2nd among WRs on the team), it's safe to say that cutting Tim Patrick was obviously a bit of a mistake.
If Sean Payton were giving all the snaps and targets to Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, or even Marvin Mims, I think we could all sort of just deal with it. And not that Humphrey is incapable of making plays, but he's made far too many mistakes this season.
Tim Patrick hadn't played since 2021 and the Broncos have a lot of young guys at receiver, so cutting Patrick was somewhat understandable from that vantage point. But from the perspective of young quarterback Bo Nix developing, what sense did this really make? This is a move that has been burning the Broncos in the form of dropped passes and missed opportunities in contested catch situations where Patrick could clearly be helping.