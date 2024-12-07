3 players the Broncos could try to trade for in the 2025 NFL Offseason
We have seen high-end players get traded pretty regularly in the NFL. Could one of these three be available for the Broncos in the 2025 offseason?
Denver may be in a position to go all-in next offseason, and seeing that Bo Nix may help lead this team into the postseason for the first time since 2015, this could be a new and fruitful era for the Denver Broncos.
The team does need at least two more playmakers on offense. Nix is doing more with less, as outside of Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele, we really have not seen any other consistent players at Nix's disposal.
Well, the team could try and pull-off one of these trades in 2025 to help that...
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
The first of two wide receivers on this list, CeeDee Lamb did get a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, but the Cowboys are in a lost season that saw them lose their starting QB, Dak Prescott, for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Lamb is kind of in no man's land.
He's got his long-term deal, but he's on a losing football team. With Dallas desperately needing some OL help and more help on the defense, parting with one of their top players for a haul of draft picks could be what helps them get back on track.
And this is not the first time I've mentioned this already and it won't be the last, but we have seen some major, high-end offensive players get dealt. Lamb is already under a long-term contract and could be more beneficial to the Cowboys by getting a return for him than actually remaining on the team in 2025 and beyond.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
With how cheap the Cincinnati Bengals franchise is, wouldn't it make sense if they just were unable to get a long-term deal done with Ja'Marr Chase? They've got WR Tee Higgins on the franchise tag and Chase under contract on his fifth year option through 2025, but no long-term deal for either has been reached.
This could be a scenario where the Bengals take from the offense to fix the defense, a unit that has been among the worst in the NFL. Heck, we have seen receivers like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams get traded in recent years.
Why would Ja'Marr Chase be any different? He may not be able to get the long-term deal he wants from the Bengals. The Bengals may also see some benefit in flipping Chase for a first-round pick and perhaps even more.
The Broncos need a true no. 1 wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele. That's who Ja'Marr Chase is
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
You just have to wonder what the San Francisco 49ers will do this coming offseason. They failed to capitalize on a brief Super Bowl window they had with their "Avengers" team featuring guys like Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and others.
The Nines are banged up this year, and many of their foundational players that make up this elite roster are hurt and just haven't been consistently healthy this season. It could be time for the Niners to undergo a bit of a rebuild, and they could look to shed some contracts, as they will have Brock Purdy's extension to get done.
The 49ers may elect to try someone like Samuel, Kittle, or McCaffrey, as they are aging players on expensive deals. If I am the Denver Broncos, I am seeing if Kittle could be had in a trade for a late-round pick. It would give the Niners some cap relief and would give the Broncos a low-cost, high-reward player for Bo Nix to use.