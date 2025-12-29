3 non-negotiable improvements for the Broncos' playoff run that are all free

The Denver Broncos can make some significant improvements for their upcoming playoff run that should be considered "non-negotiable" and also won't cost the team anything.

The Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night, then watched the Chargers lose to the Texans on Saturday afternoon, sealing the AFC West division title for the first time in 10 years. It's been a long wait for Broncos Country to get back to the top of the division, and as well as the team has played this season, it's also fair to say that we probably haven't seen them at their best consistently.

There are a few things they absolutely have to do in order to make a deep playoff run, and if they make these things happen, they could legitimately win the Super Bowl.

3 improvements the Denver Broncos must make for their upcoming playoff run

1. Feature Evan Engram in the offense

Featuring Evan Engram more in the offense going forward is a non-negotiable for the Denver Broncos, and is frankly something they should have been doing all season up to this point.

Engram has played just 42 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps this season, and for a team that has yet to find that 'easy button' in the passing game, his lack of consistent involvement is a glaring problem that could be fixed rather quickly. Playing just 42 percent of the snaps is diabolical for a player you invested $16.5 million in guaranteed cash for.

It would also represent the lowest snap percentage of Engram's NFL career -- by far.

Engram has just one touchdown this entire season with the Broncos, which came in the team's come-from-behind win against the Eagles. It won't cost the Broncos anything to get Engram more snaps and more targets. He's sitting right there for them to use.

2. Create more takeaways defensively

This one is not nearly as simple as what we just discussed with featuring Evan Engram, but it's a big reason why the Broncos have been in so many tight, one-score games all year long. The Broncos have one of the worst turnover differentials in the NFL this season (-5), and it's not because the offense turns the ball over at an abnormally high rate.

In fact, the Broncos have just one more giveaway this year than the Patriots, and keep in mind that a couple of their giveaways are on muffed punts.

The Broncos' defense has forced just 11 turnovers this season (the 12th takeaway was on kick coverage vs. Chargers). They've had eight games without forcing a single turnover. The inability to create takeaways is even more confusing when you think about how often they get pressure on the quarterback, and that they've set a franchise record with 64 sacks this season.

They need the takeaways to start coming in bunches.

3. Stop dropping passes

Another improvement the Broncos can make in the immediate future is not dropping passes. The Broncos lead the NFL in this category, and it's been extremely frustrating to watch.

You don't have to look any further than the game against the Chiefs, where the team's top receiver -- Courtland Sutton -- dropped three passes on one drive, including a perfect throw by Bo Nix that would have been a tight-window touchdown in the red zone.

And you can take your pick throughout the course of this season of receivers struggling with drops, but they just need to go on a heater for the rest of the season. If Bo Nix's receivers were out there making the plays we've been seeing made for other quarterbacks around the league this season, he might be in the MVP conversation.

The Broncos' receivers need to get it together quickly.