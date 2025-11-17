3 no-brainer roster moves the Broncos must make during the bye week

The Denver Broncos are now 9-2 at the bye week and in a great position to make a huge run at the top seed in the AFC playoffs. With just six games remaining, Denver may only have to win three of them to at least clinch the division for the first time since 2015.

But, in my opinion, the Broncos have at least four wins remaining on the schedule. It's not quite as tough as it felt a few weeks ago, as each and every one of the team's remaining opponents have notable flaws or weaknesses that the team can expose big-time.

Well, now that Denver can get to the bye and evaluate things, they should consider making these three easy, logical roster moves.

The Denver Broncos have to make a few logical roster moves during the bye week

Sign RB Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams is now probably my running back of choice if the Broncos go in that direction. With JK Dobbins missing the rest of the regular season, they could use a boost at the position. Williams once led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns a few years ago and would at least bring some decent size to the room and the ability to thrive in short yardage situations.

Williams is still 30 years old, so he could have some gas left in the tank as well.

Extend someone (Wil Lutz, JK Dobbins, Malcolm Roach, John Franklin-Myers, etc)

The Broncos should consider extending one or more of some key players who are set to hit the open market. Wil Lutz has been clutch this year and a very efficient kicker for Denver. JK Dobbins was on pace for well over 1,000 yards before his injury. Malcolm Roach is a key depth piece along the DL, and John Franklin-Myers is simply an excellent player along the defensive line.

An in-season extension would not hurt.

Sign WR Tyler Boyd

The Denver Broncos would be wise to try and address the WR room, but it's slim-pickings out on the free agency market right now. However, Tyler Boyd is still available. He's caught 552 passes across his career and has caught 68.1% of his targets, which is a very efficient number.

Boyd is a sure-handed player who had 390 yards in 2024 for the Tennessee Titans. He's obviously not the 1,000-yard player he once was, but this could be a viable move for Denver if they want to raise the floor of the WR room for the home-stretch of the season.