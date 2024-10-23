3 moves Denver Broncos could make after Chiefs trade for DeAndre Hopkins
The Kansas City Chiefs traded for WR DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday, so the Denver Broncos should spring into action. The Chiefs WR room is just not in a good spot, as they have lost both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the season.
The offense and even Patrick Mahomes just have not been all that good this year, so they're actually kind of lucky they have an elite defense. Mahomes has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns i 2024. He's not played well, so it's not at all a shock to see KC making a move like this.
Well, Denver is also in the playoff mix, so they should consider making one of these three moves.
Trade for Browns' TE David Njoku
One of the most common names that has been thrown around Broncos Country as a trade idea is David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns already traded WR Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and with them being 1-6 on the season, it makes sense for Cleveland to continue to sell.
Njoku is slowly approaching 30 years old and is obviously not going to be a long-term option for the team as they look to undergo an unexpected rebuild. Starting QB Deshaun Watson is out for a year with a torn Achilles, so you could actually argue that the Browns might be a better team with Jameis Winston as the starting QB, but getting into a 1-6 hole is just too much for them to dig out of.
They should consider another trade, and the Broncos have a horribly dire need at the position.
Trade for Patriots' TE Hunter Henry
If not David Njoku, may I interest you in one Hunter Henry? Another 1-6 team that currently holds the no. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots felt like they could have been the surprise team of the 2024 season. They started 1-0 with an impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and took the Seattle Seahawks into overtime the following week.
Well, they haven't won a game since Week 1 and have turned into one of the more limp and dysfunctional teams in the NFL, but rookie QB Drake Maye has looked good in limited time in the lineup thus far. It's clear that the Patriots need to totally rebuild both their offensive line and playmaking unit.
It's among the worst in the NFL, and they can thank Bill Belichick for that, as years of misses in the NFL Draft has left the Patriots with little to not talent on offense. Shedding some aging players still under contract is how a team rebuilds, so Hunter Henry could potentially get dealt at the deadline, and Denver should make the move. He's averaging over 40 yards per game in 2024.
Sign WR Hunter Renfrow
Still on the free agent market, the former 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl wide receiver should be able to find a home at home point in 2024. Renfrow is sure-handed and a very good route-runner, so it's just a massive shock that he's a free agen as we hit the haflway point of the 2024 NFL Season. With the Chiefs swinging a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, I oddly would not be surprised if they made another WR move, and Renfrow presents a different and desired skillset to pair with Hopkins.
The Broncos have a need for someone like Renfrow. At this stage of the season, Denver isn't going to bring in some elite playmaker, but this team is 4-3 and currently in a playoff spot. There is no reason to not make a postseason push. Yeah, they won't win the Super Bowl this year, but 31 other teams won't, and I cannot imagine what a trade deadline move could do for a young locker room like Denver's. This team is fun, period, and have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who isn't given an NFL-caliber group of playmakers.
With the Broncos projected to have over $70 million in cap space in 2025 and their own first and second-round picks, it would not at all hurt for them to part with a late-round pick in 2025 for a trade deadline target or spend the veteran minimum to sign someone off the market.