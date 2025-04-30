3 massive contract extensions the Broncos may get done before 2025 season

The Denver Broncos may still have some contractual things to get done this offseason. Could they extend these three players? George Paton and Sean Payton have built one of the better rosters in the NFL, and one of the main reasons why we have seen this huge turnaround from the Broncos is the development of some of their young players and the steady presence of veterans.

Well, the Broncos should look to get a few contract extensions done with young and more veteran players before the start of the 2025 NFL Season?

Which three players may get these deals?

Are these three Broncos players going to get contract extensions?

Courtland Sutton, WR

It seems like momentum is trending in the right direction for Courtland Sutton to receive a contract extension from the Denver Broncos. He's got just one more year left on his deal and is definitely due for a raise. However, the one risk here is Denver paying him more than what he's actually worth, and with some of the recent WR extensions, Sutton's number could eclipse $25 million per season.

Either way, it seems like an extension is on the horizon for Courtland Sutton. He turns 30 years old this October.

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Nik Bonitto has played three years in the NFL and is now eligible for a contract extension. He was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate for about a month during the 2024 NFL Season and turned himself into one of the 10-best pass rushers in the NFL.

I understand that people may have questions about Bonitto due to his size, but it's clear that his size wasn't impacting him all that much in the 2024 NFL Season. This extension could be a top priority for the Broncos in the coming weeks and months.

Zach Allen, DE

With just one more year left on his contract, Zach Allen could also receive a huge contract extension from the Denver Broncos. Not only has Allen outperformed his current deal, but he turned into one of the more elite defensive ends in the NFL in 2024.

Heck, he led the entire league with a whopping 40 QB hits. Allen's potential extension might be the single-most important contract the Denver Broncos get done this offseason - he's the anchor of that defensive line and should be in Denver for the rest of his prime seasons.

Personally, I would be extremely disappointed if Zach Allen did not get a huge deal from the Broncos this offseason.