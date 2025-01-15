The Denver Broncos should consider making a trade or two if the opportunity arises. Could they consider one of these three major trades? There is no reason for this team to not add multiple playmakers on offense. The team did did not have a consistent run game and do not have a TE1 or WR1 on the roster.

Being that Sean Payton will now embark on his third year with the Broncos, we should see more of his 'mark' placed on the team. There are going to be new players added to this offense this offseason. However, the Broncos can go about this in multiple ways.

It's not clear-cut how they plan on bringing this offense to life. Well, they could consider swinging a major trade or two. Could one of these three players be a fit?

3 major trades the Broncos should consider in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

It might not be a slam-dunk guarantee that Garrett Wilson is a member of the New York Jets in the 2025 NFL Season:

"The New York Jets need to hire a head coach and general manager, and they need to make a decision on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.



You can now add one more major question to the list for the 2025 offseason: What does the future hold for star wide receiver Garrett Wilson?



Can Wilson co-exist with Rodgers if the QB is back? Or is a better option to trade Wilson for a huge bounty?



What those inside and outside the organization have noticed for much of the season was brought to light this past week: All is not well with Rodgers and Wilson." Ian Rapoport

If there is any truth to this, the Denver Broncos have to be all over it. Garrett Wilson is the type of wide receiver that this team is missing. He's a crafty route-runner, comes from the Ohio State factory of producing elite wide receivers, and would be the missing piece for this offense.

Denver has their big-bodied WR in Sutton, their speedster/gadget guy in Marvin Mims Jr, but are missing that sound route-runner who can win on those short, underneath routes in man coverage especially. Garrett Wilson would fit like a glove for the Broncos in 2025 and beyond.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

The Denver Broncos do have the luxury of the 2025 NFL Draft being a very deep class at tight end. That is music to their ears, as the team has an urgent issue for a receiving tight end. In the meantime, why not see what David Njoku would cost? It is quite difficult to adjust to being a tight end at the NFL level, and the Cleveland Browns might be approaching a rebuild.

Njoku is a very good player, and the Browns and Broncos do have recent history in trades. Denver sent Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland last year. Perhaps the Browns can return the favor a bit and send their starting tight end their way. And if you think about it, the original point about the NFL Draft being deep at TE could make the Browns more likely to make a move like this.

Alvin Kamara, RB

In 2024 for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara finished with the highest rushing total of his career at 950 yards. He also had the fourth-highest yards from scrimmage total of his career with 1493, and he did all of this in just 14 games.

Had be played a full 17-game season, Alvin Kamara would have been on pace for 1,813 yards from scrimmage. It's clear that he's still got a bit left in the tank. Why not make this move? The Saints did extend him recently, so a potential trade would force them to eat more dead money than cap savings, but the Saints really have to start shedding some contracts off their books.

They'll be hiring a new head coach here soon, but the GM seems to remain unchanged. Mickey Loomis has been their GM since 2002 and may have a ton of job security. I am not sure Loomis would trade Kamara right after extending him, but he and Sean Payton are probably very close, and with the Saints again being in a tight cap situation, I do not see why Denver can't call up New Orleans to try and make this deal happen.

There may not have been a better fit for Sean Payton's offenses over the years than Alvin Kamara. Being that Denver does need help out of the backfield and could use multiple new receiving threats, Kamara could temporarily kill two birds with one stone.

Denver should go big-game hunting this offseason. Alvin Kamara could be just that.