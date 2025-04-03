The Denver Broncos can absolutely win the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season, and there are three major reasons why. Making the playoffs in 2024, Denver has already proven a ton of people wrong. Well, they could keep that up in 2025 and potentially make a run all the way to the Super Bowl.

It can happen until it doesn't.

And when you really look at this team, there are multiple reasons why they can make the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's cover three reasons why right here.

3 major reasons why the Denver Broncos can win the Super Bowl in 2025

Reason No. 1: Defense could carry the team when needed

The Denver Broncos defense was quite good in 2024, but it never really felt consistently elite. The D was soft right up the gut sometimes, and while they led the NFL in sacks and had the Defensive Player of the Year, it became clear later in the season that this unit was missing a piece or two from being unquestionably elite.

Well, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga are now on the defense and are new starters at linebacker and safety. Could they be the missing pieces? It's quite likely. There is a reason why George Paton went out and signed two stud defensive players in free agency even with how good the unit was in 2024...

On paper, this defense does not have a single weakness and could end up being the best in the NFL in 2025 and could be able to carry the team when needed, perhaps showing shades of the Broncos 2015 defense.

Reason No. 2: Bo Nix and the offense can truly explode

The Denver Broncos offense actually finished the 2024 NFL Season as the 10th-ranked scoring unit, so they really came on toward the end of the year and were quite good at times. Well, the offense was and is still missing another weapon or two. Denver filled one need in free agency when they signed Evan Engram, and the team will take to the 2025 NFL Draft to bring on a stud running back.

With likely additions coming on offense in the next few weeks and the strong possibility that Bo Nix can make a huge leap in year two, the offense can join the defense as being truly elite. Heck, could the Denver Broncos have two top-7 units on their hands in 2025? Right now, it is absolutely trending in that direction.

The offense was 10th in 2024, and the defense ranked 3rd, so they are insanely close.

Reason No. 3: Sean Payton has led a team to the Super Bowl before

He has done this before, and that is not something other head coaches can say. Sean Payton helped rebuild and lead the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl back in the 2009 NFL Season. Why can't he do it again? He led this team to eight wins in 2023, up from five in 2022, and led them to 10 wins in 2024. Denver has improved by multiple wins in each of the last two seasons.

The Broncos could win another game or two in 2025, and if they were to finish with 12 wins, for example, there is reason to believe that they could even compete and potentially win the AFC West. It's clear that Payton is still at the top of his coaching game and is one of the few truly elite head coaches in this league.

He's been there and done that before - and he can do it again in 2025.