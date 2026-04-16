3 linebacker prospects who could elevate the Broncos defense for years to come

The Denver Broncos should have a clear objective heading into the NFL Draft: get faster and more consistent in the middle of their defense.

Inside linebacker may not always generate headlines, but it remains one of the most important positions for building a complete unit. For the Broncos, they've been having that as a team need for a few years now. For Denver, finding the right linebacker could be the difference between a good defense and a great one.

Alex Singleton re-signed with the Broncos earlier this offseason, but the depth and consistency are still lacking from that unit. Here are three prospects who could be firmly on the Broncos’ radar.

Three linebacker prospects who could elevate the Denver Broncos defense

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez brings an energy that immediately stands out on film.

He plays fast, reacts quickly, and consistently finds himself around the football. Whether it’s tracking down ball carriers or dropping into coverage, Rodriguez shows the kind of instincts that translate well to the next level.

He was the heart and soul of that defense at Texas Tech, and even found himself in Heisman conversations

For a defense looking to add range and playmaking ability, he checks those boxes.

Rodriguez is the only FBS player since 2005 to record at least 300 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles with five of them being recorded, and five interceptions.

With the Broncos first pick being at 62, it'll be tough for Rodriguez to fall down to them (never say never). But if the Broncos want to trade up and get themselves a bonified starter and a prospect that will solve a lot of our problems, Rodriguez is the one to get.

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Kyle Louis might not get as much attention as some of the bigger names, but his versatility makes him an intriguing option.

He can contribute in multiple ways, whether that is being consistent in coverage or being used creatively across different packages. That flexibility is valuable in today’s NFL, where linebackers are asked to do more than ever.

Louis feels like the type of player who could develop into a key contributor over time, especially in the right system.

He was a captain at Pittsburgh, which aligns with past Denver draft selections and the targets they go for.

Louis tested great at the combine, with his vertical and broad jump being ranked above the 90th percentile in his position.

Todd McShay had a great comparison for Louis, and that was Chargers LB Daiyan Henley.

Louis is projected to be a late day two pick, so Denver may have the opportunity to get a gem of a prospect to help their linebacker room.

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

If the Broncos are looking to add toughness, Josiah Trotter might be their guy.

Trotter plays with a physical edge that shows up in the run game. He’s not afraid to step into gaps, take on blockers, and deliver contact. That kind of presence can immediately elevate a defense’s identity.

He is arguably the best run-stopper at his position in the draft, and it shows up on tape.

At the combine, Trotter didn't run, but he participated in the bench press and knocked it out of the park. He recorded the most bench press reps from all the linebackers with 27.

Last season at Missouri, he recorded 84 tackles, with an impressive 13 tackles for loss.

Trotter is projected to be a day two pick and may be a potential candidate to slide down a bit in the draft. If that is the case, the Broncos should capitalize on the opportunity.