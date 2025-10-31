3 keys for Broncos to extend their 5-game winning streak against the Texans

With the Houston Texans up next on the docket for the Denver Broncos, the Broncos are looking at a prime opportunity. Win this one, and the Broncos propel themselves in the eyes of not only locals but the national media. Lose, and the Broncos have to hear the "this is what happens when the Broncos and Bo Nix face a legit defense" noise.

All a team can ask for is the opportunity; what they do with it is entirely up to them. Head Coach Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos have everything sitting right in front of them this week. But it will not be easy to beat a fast and aggressive Texans defense.

As it stands today. The Texans are trending up in terms of health, while the Broncos seem to be heading in the opposite direction. But there are still plenty of areas in which, if the Broncos can take advantage, they can leave NRG Stadium with a victory.

The Broncos can beat the Texans and extend their winning streak to six games if they take advantage in these three areas

Beginning with an area that decides the game every Sunday in the NFL, the red zone. Looking strictly at the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos are sixth in the NFL in touchdown conversion rate, scoring touchdowns just over 70% of the time. Houston ranks 31st in the league, second to dead last, with scoring touchdowns at just 42%.

From a defensive perspective, the Broncos are the best in the league, allowing touchdowns just 40% of the time when opponents reach the red zone, tied with the Los Angeles Rams. Sitting towards the bottom again, the Texans' red zone defense is just as bad as their offense, allowing touchdowns at just over 70% of the time, also 31st in the league.

Winning in the red zone is massive when it comes to the differences in winning and losing football games. If the Broncos want to beat the Texans, this trend needs to continue on Sunday.

Trench warfare is another area that the Broncos must win. Dealing with a rivaling pass-rush duo, the Broncos must control the edges with vaunted pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter staring down Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense. Just as much is true for the Broncos' defense, as Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have to have big games if the Broncos' defense wants to stymy the Texans' offense.

With star corner Patrick Surtain II missing a couple of weeks, the Broncos' defense will have to find other ways to control the opposing offenses. There has to be a ton of that onus deflecting towards the Broncos' star pass rushers. Bonitto and Cooper are just as good a duo as the Texans' pass rushers, and they need to outplay them on Sunday to help propel the Broncos to another victory.

Lastly, the Broncos need to win the turnover battle. DeMeco Ryans' defense is fast, and they can make you pay for mistakes. Nix has to be smart with the football and be calculated when taking chances downfield. Nix will take his chances; they just have to be smart.

Houston has a great secondary that plays fast; they can close and eliminate space with the best of them. This game looks like it will be every bit of defensive struggle.