3 key Bo Nix stats that could lead to a Broncos victory over the Bills

Bo Nix has become one of the more polarizing QBs in the NFL - no one seems to be able to decide whether he's a good QB or not. Obviously he is, and he is every bit of a franchise quarterback. The Broncos have won 24 regular season games since Bo Nix came into the NFL, and they have themselves on the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth.

If you told Broncos fans that this is where the team would be in year two of the Nix era, I bet 100% of fans would sign up for it. Denver has a huge test in front of them, though, as the Buffalo Bills come to town in the Divisional Round.

But these three Bo Nix statistics could end up indicating that a Broncos victory is coming.

These Bo Nix stats could define the Broncos chances against the Buffalo Bills

21 total touchdowns when trailing in 2025

This is the major stat that has been talked about multiple times this year, and it's kind of the story of the 2025 Denver Broncos. Of Bo Nix's 30 total touchdowns this season, 70% of them are when the team is trailing. It's hard to believe how well Nix has played when the Broncos are trailing, but it's happened time and time.

You almost want Denver to trail at some point in the Divisional Round, as the 'gotta have it' circumstances really seem to bring out the best in Nix. Just think - if Denver was trailing, let's say, 17-21 when the fourth quarter rolled around, it'd be hard to not be super confident in the team's chances to win...

96.2

Oddly enough, Bo Nix is statistically most efficient in the second quarter. He has a 96.2 passer rating this year in the second quarter, and he's been responsible for 12 total touchdowns in Q2. A whopping 40% of his total touchdowns this year have come in the second quarter.

For whatever reason, this has been the case, and it's been a pattern all year, so we're to the point where the offense has to perform well in the second quarter to continue this into the playoffs. The ideal scenario here is the possibility that Denver scores late in the first half, gets the ball to begin the second half, and scores on that first drive, too.

Getting some points on the board in the second quarter is a must.

18 total touchdowns at home in 2025

The Denver Broncos went 8-1 at home this year, and Bo Nix had 18 touchdowns in these nine games. That averages out to two touchdowns per game, and that just might be enough to defeat the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are currently a bit of a one-dimensional team, as the WR room has been decimated, and there really doesn't appear to be a path for them to air it out. They'll have to get going on the ground, and Denver knows this.

The first team to 20 points or so might win this one, as both defenses have played well this year, so this may not turn into a high-scoring game. Getting at least two touchdowns from QB1 could be the deciding factor in a Broncos' victory.