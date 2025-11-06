Contract extensions during the season happen in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos have done a nice job at rewarding their players, especially ones they've drafted and developed. Right now, according to Over The Cap, the Broncos are projected to have just under $50 million in cap space in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

This would before the team has made any sort of contractual moves to create more. The other neat thing here is that Russell Wilson's contract is officially off the books after 2025, so the Broncos are likely going to go wild in free agency next year.

However, they should ensure that these three key players do not hit free agency. In fact, the Broncos should extend them right now.

The Denver Broncos should consider making some in-season contract extensions

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins has been outstanding for the Denver Broncos this year. He didn't sign with Denver until the middle of June, and I can't help but wonder how many other NFL teams are regretting their decision to not pursue Dobbins if they had previous interest.

Dobbins has already rushed for 695 yards and is currently on pace for the following 17-game output:



255 carries

1,312 yards

8 touchdowns

It's not crazy to think that Dobbins could hit the 1,000-yard mark over the next three games, as he's just 305 yards away. The veteran RB played for the Ravens and Chargers previously and has always been a very talented runner, but the battle with injuries has been the main thing to be concerned with.

At this point, Dobbins hasn't missed a game and is running toward an extension.

Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz has made 11/13 field goals this year, but one of them was blocked in Week 9. Lutz has nailed a 57-yard kick this year and has also made two game-winning field goals this year as time has expired. In a world where efficient kicking is hard to come by, Wil Lutz has been steady.

Across his Broncos' career, he has made 97/99 extra points and 57/72 field goals, which is an efficient 88.9%. Lutz is a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season. The Broncos should ensure he goes nowhere for another year or two.

Justin Strnad, ILB

Many Broncos' fans would probably agree that Justin Strnad should be seeing snaps over Alex Singleton, but ever since Dre Greenlaw returned to the lineup, that has not been the case. In nine games this year, Strnad has one interception, two passes defended, 3.5 sacks, 37 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and seven QB hits.

Since the start of 2024, Strnad has 6.5 sacks, 110 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits in 26 games. For the long-term, Denver has to invest some draft capital into this position, as they really haven't done that recently.

With Greenlaw's injury history and the Broncos actually being able to get out of that contract after 2025, Strnad's presence in 2026 is going to be huge. He he a starting-caliber player and someone who also plays on special teams. The Broncos would be unwise to not bring him back.