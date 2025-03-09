With the NFL free agency period right around the corner, let's dive into three in-house roster moves the Denver Broncos have to make. Besides all the attention coming because of the free agency period, the Broncos do have to make some in-house roster moves in the coming days and weeks, perhaps.

The Broncos can clear a good bit of cap space by making a few in-house moves here and there. They are hovering around $40 million in available cap space right now and could realistically hit $60-$65 million with a few moves.

There are truly endless possibilities for what the Broncos can do this offseason. Let's dive into three in-house roster moves the Broncos must make this offseason.

3 in-house roster moves the Denver Broncos must make this offseason

Extend DE Zach Allen

Zach Allen has earned a contract extension from the Denver Broncos. He's in the last year of the free agency deal he signed two offseasons ago and is coming off of a 40-QB hit season, which is just crazy to think of. Allen's deal could realistically pay him $10 million more per year than what he is currently making.

A contract extension for two or three years and worth $25 million per season is likely coming, and while that seems like a huge number, it's going to happen and it'll be well-deserved. This has to be a top priority for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Extend OLB Nik Bonitto

Another player who is due for a contract worth over $20 million per year is Nik Bonitto, who broke out in a huge way in 2025. He notched 13.5 sacks and had two defensive touchdowns. Bonitto was truly a work in progress, as he was hardly used during his rookie season and made a notable jump in 2023.

He hit his stride in 2024 just in time to sign a lucrative contract extension. One of the best draft picks of the George Paton era, Nik Bonitto has turned into one of the top pass rushers in the NFL and is going to get paid like one soon.

Cut ILB Alex Singleton and SAF PJ Locke III

Alex Singleton and PJ Locke III should be two cuts that the Denver Broncos make this offseason. They would end up saving around $10 million total if they made these moves. Singleton is getting older and will be coming off of a torn ACL, and Locke was simply not good in 2024. I do believe these two players are extremely replaceable, and both ILB and safety have been positions that many have thought the Denver Broncos address in free agency.

Cutting Alex Singleton and PJ Locke III absolutely have to happen. Denver could upgrade at safety in free agency, and it would be quite easy for the team to simply re-sign Cody Barton to take Singleton's role.